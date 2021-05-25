FOX Nation to Stream FOX News Channel's Top-rated Primetime Lineup With "FOX News Primetime All The Time"

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

FOX Nation to Stream FOX News Channel's Top-rated Primetime Lineup With "FOX News Primetime All The Time"

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

FOX Nation will now offer FOX News Channelâs (FNC) hit primetime opinion lineup on-demand via FOX News Primetime All The Time, where subscribers will be able to access full video episodes the following morning, announced Jason Klarman, President of FOX Nation. Beginning Wednesday, June 2, episodes of FNCâs Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity and The Ingraham Angle will each be made available the next day for on-demand viewing.

In making the announcement, Mr. Klarman said, âMaking televisionâs most highly rated shows with the most passionate audiences available on FOX Nation will add incredible value for subscribers, who now can watch them anywhere and anytime they want.â

FOX News Primetime All The Time marks the debut of the number one cable networkâs primetime on-demand video on the platform, serving as a complementary pairing to the overall FOX News Channel linear experience. Since the launch of FOX Nation in November 2018, subscribers were able to access audio versions of FNCâs flagship primetime lineup. Over the last several months, FOX Nation has expanded its portfolio with more than 3,200 hours of content, adding the new video podcast Tucker Carlson Today, the long-form documentary series, Tucker Carlson Originals as well as the docuseries In the Valley of Sin â A True American Horror Story. The platform also offers popular original programming such as Lara Logan Has No Agenda, Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, Brian Kilmeadeâs What Made America Great, The Pursuit with John Rich and Parkâd with Abby Hornacek.

FNCâs primetime lineup from 8-11 PM/ET reigns as the number one network in all of basic cable in total viewers with Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity and The Ingraham Angle easily dominating the cable news competition. According to Nielsen Media Research, FNC more than doubles CNN in primetime viewership and has double-digit percent advantages over both CNN and MSNBC across key demos. Furthermore, throughout 2020, FNCâs primetime lineup placed number one in all of television, besting basic cable and broadcast prime from Memorial Day through the end of the year. Notably, this was the first time a cable network had ever out-rated broadcast in primetime for a sustained period of time.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service, designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience, as a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal viewers. Featuring thousands of hours of content, the OTT product includes daily short-form conservative opinion programming and lifestyle shows, as well as a history-oriented documentaries and investigative series, from a multitude of FOX News personalities, at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. FOX Nation is available on iOS and Android devices as well as Apple TV, Web, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Comcast Xfinity platforms, Vizio SmartCast and Cox Contour platforms.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210525005685r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005685/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment