KellyOCG® Recognizes Top Suppliers for Delivering World-Class Workforce Solutions

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

National and Global Companies Honored with Supplier Excellence AwardsÂ at Ninth Annual Event

TROY, Mich., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at a virtual award ceremony, KellyOCGÂ®, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly, honored 23 top-performing suppliers across North America, EMEA and APAC for providing superior talent solutions to solve customersâ most challenging workforce needs. The ninth annual event celebrates this yearâs honorees, which includes seven diversity-owned suppliers within the Supplier Excellence and Going the Extra Mile award categories and a Rookie of the Year award recipient.

âToday more than ever, our global supplier community is vital to the work of the future. They help connect our customers to the top talent they need to fuel and grow their business in leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA,â said Pam Sands, senior director and global lead, Supplier Strategy and Engagement for Kelly. âWeâre proud to recognize and partner with this inclusive and diverse slate of suppliers who are trailblazers in delivering workforce solutions that allow us to fulfill our purpose of connecting people to work in ways that enrich their lives.â

KellyOCG has an unrivaled global talent supply chain with 3,000 active partnerships across 140 countries. Supplier Excellence Award winners are evaluated on performance, the number of KellyOCG programs they support, compliance with legal and operational partnerships with stakeholders. The 2020 Supplier Excellence Award winners are:

â¢Â Â CK GroupÂ â¢Â  PE Global
â¢Â  Compunnel Software GroupÂ â¢Â Â Poolia Sverige
â¢Â  Cynet SystemsÂ â¢Â Â Procom Consultants Group
â¢Â Â Das TeamÂ â¢Â Â Robert Walters Operations Limited
â¢Â Â Harvey Nash GroupÂ â¢Â Â Sentinel
â¢Â Â Hoban RecruitmentÂ â¢Â Â SIRE Staffing Solutions
â¢Â Â I-Pharm ConsultingÂ â¢Â Â Spectraforce Technologies
â¢Â Â Life Science ConsultantsÂ â¢Â Â Talent International
â¢Â Â MindlanceÂ â¢Â  The Fountain Group
â¢Â Â NES Global TalentÂ â¢Â Â US Tech Solutions
â¢Â Â Orion GroupÂ Â 


GT Service won the 2020 Rookie of the Year Award. The award is given to new suppliers that support several KellyOCG programs, show strong performance, are compliant, and demonstrate operational effectiveness. Concentric Methods earned the Going the Extra Mile Award for driving demand, improving client relationships and program operations, and operational excellence.

About KellyOCG

KellyOCGÂ® connects you with the diverse talent you need to fuel and grow your business via exceptional MSP program management and an unrivaled global talent supply chain network. We combine proprietary insights with a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet your unique workforce needs. Our ability to anticipate whatâs next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.Â 

Media Contact:Cynthia [email protected]

