Insurance Industry Leaders Convene at Bottomline Legal Spend Management Customer Insights Exchange

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Insurance Industry Leaders Convene at Bottomline Legal Spend Management Customer Insights Exchange

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline ( EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced the successful close of its Legal Spend Management (LSM) Customer Insights Exchange. This yearâs two-day virtual event attracted more than 125 customer attendees from 80 of the insurance industryâs leading carriers. Daniel Susskind, a Fellow in Economics at Balliol College, Oxford, co-author of the best-selling book The Future of the Professions and author of A World Without Work, was the special guest speaker.

Hundreds of insurance carriers, third-party administrators and self-insureds rely on Bottomline LSM solutions to better manage legal costs, determine which costs are accurate and where errors or overcharges exist. Solutions include claims litigation vendor management, legal eBilling and legal bill review for property and casualty claims, and legal eBilling for self-insured and third-party administrators.

The Customer Insights Exchange creates a forum for Bottomlineâs customers to discuss industry developments, share best practices and collaborate with peers and the Bottomline team. Sessions over the two days included a mix of interactive presentations and panel discussions led by peer experts from across the industry and Bottomline, who covered topics including:

  • Optimizing Legal Spend Management
  • Integrating Analytics into a Legal Spend Management Program
  • A View from the Worldâs Largest Expert Bill Review Unit
  • The Future of the Legal Profession, featuring Daniel Susskind
  • Product Innovations for the Coming Year

âBottomline Technologiesâ Customer Insights Exchange is the one conference I truly look forward to attending. Where else can you obtain the collective knowledge, insight, and experience of so many professionals all focusing on Legal Spend Management, supported by a company whose professional staff work each day to find and create better tools, processes, and analytics geared toward your specific program, all to help us be more successful? Nowhere. Bottomline delivers,â said Tony Rivera, VP, Vendor Management, Sompo International.

âCustomers are our partners and peers on the legal spend management journey,â said John Kelly, General Manager, Legal Solutions, Bottomline. âThe Customer Insights Exchange connects us to their business needs and engages them in the solution collaboration that is required to support their leadership as the landscape of litigation management evolves.â

About Bottomline:
Bottomline ( EPAY) makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com

Media Contact:

John Stevens
Bottomline
[email protected]
1 (978) 914-0735

Jacqueline Powell
Bottomline
[email protected]
0044 789 4256448

ti?nf=ODI0Mjc5NCM0MjAxMTEzIzIwMDQ5MzM=
6912adc8-b022-4615-a6e3-b63d8c736063
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment