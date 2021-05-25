Insurance Industry Leaders Convene at Bottomline Legal Spend Management Customer Insights Exchange

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline ( EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced the successful close of its Legal Spend Management (LSM) Customer Insights Exchange. This yearâs two-day virtual event attracted more than 125 customer attendees from 80 of the insurance industryâs leading carriers. Daniel Susskind, a Fellow in Economics at Balliol College, Oxford, co-author of the best-selling book The Future of the Professions and author of A World Without Work, was the special guest speaker.



Hundreds of insurance carriers, third-party administrators and self-insureds rely on Bottomline LSM solutions to better manage legal costs, determine which costs are accurate and where errors or overcharges exist. Solutions include claims litigation vendor management, legal eBilling and legal bill review for property and casualty claims, and legal eBilling for self-insured and third-party administrators.

The Customer Insights Exchange creates a forum for Bottomlineâs customers to discuss industry developments, share best practices and collaborate with peers and the Bottomline team. Sessions over the two days included a mix of interactive presentations and panel discussions led by peer experts from across the industry and Bottomline, who covered topics including:

Optimizing Legal Spend Management

Integrating Analytics into a Legal Spend Management Program

A View from the Worldâs Largest Expert Bill Review Unit

The Future of the Legal Profession, featuring Daniel Susskind

Product Innovations for the Coming Year



âBottomline Technologiesâ Customer Insights Exchange is the one conference I truly look forward to attending. Where else can you obtain the collective knowledge, insight, and experience of so many professionals all focusing on Legal Spend Management, supported by a company whose professional staff work each day to find and create better tools, processes, and analytics geared toward your specific program, all to help us be more successful? Nowhere. Bottomline delivers,â said Tony Rivera, VP, Vendor Management, Sompo International.

âCustomers are our partners and peers on the legal spend management journey,â said John Kelly, General Manager, Legal Solutions, Bottomline. âThe Customer Insights Exchange connects us to their business needs and engages them in the solution collaboration that is required to support their leadership as the landscape of litigation management evolves.â

About Bottomline:

Bottomline ( EPAY) makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com

