SkyBitz Rounds Out Their Tank Monitoring Offering with Small Tank Monitoring Solutions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SkyBitz Rounds Out Their Tank Monitoring Offering with Small Tank Monitoring Solutions

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

The SkyBitz Small Tank LPG Solution Means Big Tank Margins for Propane Distributors

HERNDON, Va., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyBitz, a leader in IoT telematics solutions, announced the launch of their SmartTank ST40 Propane Monitoring Solution today. The scalable hardware solution, combined with the SmartTank data portal, delivers real-time data intelligence to propane marketers who struggle with inefficiencies in their small tank distribution strategy.

The device can be installed in minutes and is equipped with a long-term battery life of over five years, making it the perfect monitoring tool capable of providing total visibility across all small propane tanks. Once installed, SkyBitz eliminates the need for manual servicing with over-the-air configurable updates via the SmartTank platform.

âOur customers are continually looking for new technologies that will help reduce labor and fleet costs tied to their small tank business,â states Siamak Azmoudeh, Vice President of Product Line Management for SkyBitz Tank Monitoring. âWith the release of the SmartTank ST40, customers can leverage the data intelligence behind the SkyBitz data portal to build more efficient routes and reduce non-essential propane deliveries. Easy to install and equipped with a 5-year battery life, large-scale deployment of this device translates to an immediate ROI.â

With the SkyBitz ST40, propane customers will benefit from the following:

  • Fast installation for large-scale deployment strategy
  • 4G LTE with 3G fallback and multi-carrier compatibility
  • 5+ year battery life
  • SmartTank robust data analytics
  • Designed & tested to IP-68 submersible standard
  • Multiple mounting options including brackets, straps, and lock system
  • Over-the-air configurable updates eliminate manual servicing

SkyBitz SmartTank ST40 is designed with the impending 3G sunset in mind, offering 4G LTE cellular communications with 3G fallback where LTE is not available. A fast, accurate, and scalable tank monitoring strategy means a more profitable business for propane marketers and distributors.

To learn more about SkyBitz Tank Monitoring solutions and how it can improve business operations, please visit https://www.skybitz.com/smarttank-st40-propane/

About SkyBitzÂ Â 
SkyBitz provides real-time tank monitoring solutions that improve operational workflow and increase route efficiency. With applications designed to aggregate data from tanks of all shapes and sizes, our robust software was designed for customers across multiple industries including gas, water, chemical, and petroleum. With SkyBitz solutions, you can achieve operational efficiency and increase profit margins. SkyBitz Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Telular Corporation, a business unit of AMETEK, Inc. (: AME) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $5 billion.

Contact Name: Caroline Lyle
Email: [email protected]
Phone Number: 205-821-1438

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67f0b26f-b472-4025-a8ee-0a4738cf1771

ti?nf=ODI0Mjc1MCM0MjAwOTUzIzIwOTQzMTc=
ecc20da8-abfe-467c-b0ff-168707060343

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment