Nucor CEO, Leon Topalian, Elected Chairman of AISI

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 25, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) President and Chief Executive Officer Leon Topalian was elected today to serve a two-year term as chairman of the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) Board of Directors. Â 

"I am honored to be selected by my peers to serve as chairman of the AISI Board of Directors," said Topalian. "It is an exciting time for our industry with member companies making significant investments to grow and modernize facilities. I look forward to working with members to engage policymakers on several issues important to our industry, including infrastructure spending, trade enforcement, and making steel the sustainable engineering and construction material of choice now and in the future. We are a stronger industry when we work together with one voice."

The election of officers took place at AISI's Board of Directors meeting held at AISI headquarters in Washington, D.C. and virtually. John Brett, CEO of ArcelorMittal North America, and Chuck Schmitt, president of SSAB Americas, were elected vice chairmen.

"Leon Topalian is one of the global steel industry's most influential leaders and a vocal advocate for the American steel industry. AISI's aggressive engagement on key steel industry issues will continue to grow by leaps and bounds under his direction," said Kevin Dempsey, president and CEO of AISI. "Leon has fought hard for the interests of the industry and our workers, and I am confident that under his leadership we will continue to achieve success for AISI members and the industry as a whole."

About Nucor
NucorÂ and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities inÂ the United States,Â CanadaÂ andÂ Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh.Â Nucor, throughÂ The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap.Â NucorÂ isÂ North America'sÂ largest recycler.

favicon.png?sn=CL89375&sd=2021-05-25 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nucor-ceo-leon-topalian-elected-chairman-of-aisi-301298912.html

SOURCE Nucor Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL89375&Transmission_Id=202105251029PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL89375&DateId=20210525
