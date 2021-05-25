About 62 Million Cardholders Had Card Limits Cut, Card Accounts Closed Involuntarily During the First 4 Months of 2021

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Nearly one in three credit cardholders had their card's credit limit slashed â or even had it closed altogether â during the first four months of 2021, according to a new survey from LendingTree.

Key findings

Credit card issuers continue to slash limits or close cards. Nearly 1 in 3 credit cardholders say their issuer slashed their limit and/or closed one of their cards in the first five months of 2021. Millennials and Gen Zers were hit hardest.

"Unfortunately, there's no foolproof way to keep an issuer from closing your card, but there is a simple way to improve your odds: Use the card more," said LendingTree's Chief Credit Analyst, Matt Schulz.Â "It's also important to understand that banks don't just close dormant accounts and slash credit limits during bad economic times. It can happen even in the best of times, so keeping those cards in use is a good idea at any time, as long as you do it wisely."

Schulz offers consumers some helpful tips if they want to get their credit card reopened:

You have to ask. There's no guarantee that you'll be successful, but they definitely won't change their mind unless you request it. Make the call.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.lendingtree.com/credit-cards/study/62-million-had-card-limits-cut-accounts-closed-early-2021/.

Methodology

LendingTree commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 1,013 credit cardholders from April 14 to April 21, 2021. The survey was administered using a non-probability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. All responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.

About LendingTree

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student loans, insurance, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree

MEDIA CONTACT:

Morgan Lanier

[email protected]

