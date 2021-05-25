Valueworks Llc Buys Eneti Inc, Sells Whiting Petroleum Corp, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Valueworks Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Eneti Inc, sells Whiting Petroleum Corp, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valueworks Llc. As of 2021Q1, Valueworks Llc owns 26 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SR4,

SR4, Added Positions: MBI, LNG, ETRN, IVZ,

MBI, LNG, ETRN, IVZ, Reduced Positions: WLL, TUSK,

WLL, TUSK, Sold Out: BBBY,

For the details of VALUEWORKS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valueworks+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 606,697 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.81% United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) - 631,721 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) - 3,267,736 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% MBIA Inc (MBI) - 1,078,010 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 70,399 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%

Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Eneti Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.9 and $20.45, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 147,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valueworks Llc sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Valueworks Llc reduced to a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 24.81%. The sale prices were between $20.34 and $36.94, with an estimated average price of $29.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.42%. Valueworks Llc still held 606,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

. Also check out:



1. VALUEWORKS LLC's Undervalued Stocks

2. VALUEWORKS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and

3. VALUEWORKS LLC's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that VALUEWORKS LLC keeps buying