Valueworks Llc Buys Eneti Inc, Sells Whiting Petroleum Corp, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Valueworks Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Eneti Inc, sells Whiting Petroleum Corp, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valueworks Llc. As of 2021Q1, Valueworks Llc owns 26 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SR4,
- Added Positions: MBI, LNG, ETRN, IVZ,
- Reduced Positions: WLL, TUSK,
- Sold Out: BBBY,
- Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 606,697 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.81%
- United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) - 631,721 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) - 3,267,736 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
- MBIA Inc (MBI) - 1,078,010 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 70,399 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Eneti Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.9 and $20.45, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 147,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
Valueworks Llc sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.Reduced: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)
Valueworks Llc reduced to a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 24.81%. The sale prices were between $20.34 and $36.94, with an estimated average price of $29.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.42%. Valueworks Llc still held 606,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.
