Goldplay Announces Creation of Advisory Board and Appoints Walter Coles Jr., CEO of Skeena Resources, As Advisory Board Chair

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. ( TSXV:AUC, Financial) ( FRA:9FY, Financial), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce the formation of the Goldplay Advisory Board, an esteemed group of highly experienced and successful mining CEOs, chosen to counsel the Company as it continues to explore additional growth opportunities.

The newly created Advisory Board is comprised of: Walter Coles Jr., CEO of Skeena Resources, as Chair, Jorge Ramiro, CEO of Reyna Silver and Adam Travis, CEO of Roughrider Exploration as the initial members.

Catalin Kilofliski, Goldplay's President and CEO stated: "We are thrilled to welcome Walter, Adam and Jorge to Goldplay's newly created Advisory Board at this important stage of Company's evolution. As highly respected, successful and seasoned mining executives with extensive industry experience, their insights and technical expertise will be invaluable in helping Goldplay achieving our ambitious growth objectives."

Walter Coles Jr.

Mr. Coles is the CEO of TSX listed Skeena Resources (SKE ~$800M Mk. Cap.). He has also served as CEO and President for several Toronto Stock Exchange listed junior mining exploration and development companies. Mr. Coles entered the mining business as part of an effort to develop a mineral resource discovered on family farmland in Virginia. He was previously an analyst for Cadence Investment Partners, from 2005 through to 2007. Prior to that Mr. Coles worked for UBS Investment Bank in New York as a Senior Research Analyst in the bank's High Yield Group. Mr. Coles started at UBS Investment Bank in 1999 as an Associate reporting to the bank's Global Head of Fixed Income Strategy. Mr. Coles holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Richmond.

Jorge Ramiro Monroy

Mr. Monroy is the CEO of TSXV listed Reyna Silver (RSLV, ~85M Mk. Cap.). He is a Mexican mining entrepreneur and investor based in Hong Kong. He is also the Founder and Managing Director of Emerging Markets Capital, an investment firm based in Hong Kong and investing primarily in mining exploration equities listed on TSX.

He was also part of the natural resources investments advisory team of the Japanese owned Frontier Securities, advising on capital rising from Asia and the Middle East for mining and infrastructure companies with projects in Mongolia engaging with investors.

Mr. Monroy holds a Bachelor's degree from the State University of New York and an MBA in Finance from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Adam Travis

Mr. Travis is the CEO of TSXV listed Roughrider Exploration (REL,~$6M Mk. Cap.). He also served as President and CEO of QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd (QEX, ~$40M Mk.Cap) (formerly Colorado Resources Ltd) from 2010 to 2018, and Director from 2010-2019. Mr. Travis has been involved in the exploration sector for over 30 years. Throughout his career he has worked on a number of exploration projects such as Snip, Eskay Creek and Brewery Creek which later became mines as well as numerous other advanced projects and small mines in Africa, Mexico and Alaska. He is widely recognized in the industry for his enthusiasm, project management and experience on advanced projects, target evaluation and acquisition and deal negotiating skills. Mr. Travis holds a B.Sc. Major in Geology from the University of British Columbia.

The Company would also like to announce that that the Board of Directors granted 900,000 incentive stock options to members of the Company's Advisory Bord subject to regulatory acceptance. These incentive stock options vest over two years with one third of the incentive stock options vesting immediately, one-third after 12 months and one-third after 24 months. After vesting, each incentive stock option will allow the holder to purchase one common share in the Company at a price of C$0.18. The incentive stock options have a term of 5 years, expiring on the earlier of May 25, 2026 and when the option-holder ceases to be part of the Company's Advisory Board. Shares issued following the exercise of these incentive stock options will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of grant.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining is a newly listed Canadian public company which is focused on exploring and advancing gold-copper projects located in top mining jurisdictions with potential for world class mineral discovery.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Catalin Kilofliski"

Catalin Kilofliski

President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact:

Goldplay Mining Inc.

Mr. Catalin Kilofliski, President & CEO

Suite 650 - 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3

T: (604) 655-1420

E: [email protected]

www.goldplaymining.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the potential listing of the company on a stock exchange, and other associated matters. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Although the Company believes current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered are appropriate and that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or enduring. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated in this press release. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

