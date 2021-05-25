GoGold Founder Terry Coughlan Joins Sassy's Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY) (OTCQB:SSYRF) (FSE:4E7) is pleased to announce that Mr. Terence F. Coughlan, P.Geo, has joined the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Coughlan, the founding chief executive officer of producer GoGold Resources, brings significant additional strengths to the Sassy board at a time of transformative developments for the Company in both Newfoundland and Northwest B.C.'s prolific Eskay Camp.

Mr. Coughlan stated: "I'm very familiar with Newfoundland, and that's actually where GoGold got its start many years ago. After serving as a technical adviser with Sassy, I'm eagerly joining the Board to play an even bigger role with a company I believe is extremely well positioned on every front from property holdings to management, share structure and financial strength. Sassy has accomplished much in its first year as a publicly traded company and I'm looking forward to even more exciting times ahead."

Mr. Mark Scott, Sassy President and CEO, commented: "With a nearly 40-year record of success in mineral exploration, operations and corporate development, Terry is a tremendous addition to our board. Notably, each of the last three public companies with which he's been involved have developed a producing mine."

Mr. Coughlan holds a bachelor of science degree in geology from Saint Mary's University and has been actively involved in the mineral resource industry since 1984. He is the former chairman, president and CEO of GoGold Resources, a Canadian-based gold and silver producer with properties in Mexico. Previously, he was vice-president and director of Gammon Gold Inc., and vice-president and director of Acadian Mining Corp. Mr. Coughlan is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

To make room for Mr. Coughlan on the Sassy board, Mr. Robert Stewart, P.Geo., has resigned from his position as an independent director. Sassy extends its appreciation to Mr. Stewart for his contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

About Sassy Resources Corporation

Sassy Resources is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its focus is the Foremore Gold-Silver Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle, and the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained in this document includes "forward looking information", with respect to a performance expectation for Sassy Resources Corporation. Such forward looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections formulated using assumptions believed to be reasonable and involving a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include, without limitation, fluctuations in foreign exchange markets, the price of commodities in both the cash market and futures market, changes in legislation, taxation, controls and regulation of national and local governments and political and economic developments in Canada and other countries where Sassy carries out or may carry out business in the future, the availability of future business opportunities and the ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or operational difficulties related to technical activities of mining and reclamation, the speculative nature of exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks obtaining necessary licenses and permits, reducing the quantity or grade of reserves, adverse changes in credit ratings, and the challenge of title. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update publicly or revise forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Some of the results reported are historical and may not have been verified by the Company.

