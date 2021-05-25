Unkur Copper-Silver Project Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / AZARGA METALS CORP. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AZR) is pleased to announce that in direct follow-up to the 19th January 2021 news release, which highlighted results from its recent reconnaissance geochemical exploration program at Unkur, a team of geologist's have been at site for the past week carrying out a GPS planning survey and other works to prepare site for the next phase of physical exploration activities.

The recent survey works at Unkur were focussed on the eastern side of the license area known as Unkur East, where the results of the channel sampling conducted in late-2020 showed significant zones of copper mineralization at surface on the east side of the Kemen River. The main aim of the works is to map drill-hole locations in preparation for a potential 2,000-3,000 meter drilling program at Unkur East, which has never previously been drilled.

Gordon Tainton, President and CEO commented:"Results of last year'sreconnaissance geochemical program confirmed the presence of extensive copper and silver mineralization at Unkur East and its highly prospective for drilling, particularly given the success we have had on the western side of Unkur. Any additional mineralization defined at Unkur East could be highly complementary to our mine planning efforts across Unkur."

As announced on 12th April 2021, the preparation of an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (including an updated Mineral Resource estimate) for the Unkur West Copper-Silver Project incorporating the drilling results reported in 2020 continues to make progress, with results expected to be announced in coming weeks.

Azarga Metals' VP of Exploration Dr. Alexander Yakubchuk , a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, verified the data disclosed and has reviewed and approved the disclosure contained in this Press Release.

Azarga Metals is a mineral exploration and development company that owns 100% of the Unkur Copper-Silver Project in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. On completion of a first phase physical exploration program in 2016-2018, the Company estimated an Inferred Resource of 62 million tonnes at 0.53% copper and 38.6g/t silver for the project in the report entitled "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Unkur Copper-Silver Project, Kodar-Udokan, Russian Federation" dated effective 30 August 2018 authored by Tetra Tech Mining & Minerals.

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext. 6, or Gordon Tainton at + 1-604-248-8380, visit ww.azargametals.com or follow us on Twitter @AzargaMetals. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

