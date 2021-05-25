Logo
KATHRYN GRAVES UNGER JOINS HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dubuque, IA, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kathryn Graves Unger

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a diversified financial services company with 11 community banks in the Midwest, Southwest and Western United States and operating under the brand name HTLF, announced that Kathryn Graves Unger will serve as an independent director on the Heartland Board of Directors. Ms. Unger was elected at HTLFâs annual shareholder meeting on May 19, 2021.

âWith more than 20 years of business leadership and government relations experience, Kathryn brings great knowledge and perspective to the Heartland Board of Directors,â commented Lynn B. Fuller, Executive Operating Chairman. âWe will benefit from her executive-level leadership and experience driving results and profitability across industries.â

Ms. Unger currently serves at Cargill as Vice President, North America âGovernment Relations. Before that, Ms. Unger was Managing Director, North America â Cargill Aqua Nutrition. She previously served in management roles at Cummins Inc. Ms. Unger became a certified public accountant in Texas in 2000, where she worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers. She graduated from the University of North Carolina â Chapel Hill with a BA in Spanish education and a Masters of Accounting. She then received her MBA from Stanford University.

âI am delighted to welcome Kathryn to Heartlandâs Board of Directors. Her substantial business and government relations expertise and background in accounting, education and Spanish language make her an outstanding addition to the Board,â concluded Fuller.

About Heartland Financial
Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $18.2 billion. HTLF has banks serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at htlf.com.

Contact
Director of Corporate Communications, VP
Ryan Lund
[email protected]
952.484.6910

