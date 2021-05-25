Alpha Esports Tech Announces Esports Partnership with Spartan Athletics

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alpha Esports Tech Announces Esports Partnership with Spartan Athletics

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Alpha will continue its work with universities across North America by partnering with Spartan Athletics, the athletic arm of Trinity Western University

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA), ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in Esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with Spartan Athletics, the athletic arm of Trinity Western University, whereby Alpha will provide Esports services for Spartan athletes, Trinity Western University students and the community that supports the Spartan Foundation. As a starting point for this partnership, Spartan Athletics and Alpha will work together to co-market Esports events on the Company's online platform, GamerzArena, where the Company will provide Esports expertise and event management, and Spartan Athletics will promote the events amongst their athletes and community.

"It is very important for us to establish a large presence in our local community, especially with the Vancouver Economic commission stating their desire to make Vancouver an Esports hub," said interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. "We feel our previous work with Esports programs in Simon Fraser University, University of British Columbia, and University of Victoria will be key in helping us establish a long term relationship with Spartan Athletics and we look forward to leveraging their large network to further increase our presence with universities and colleges, as well as our user base on GamerzArena."

"Esports has been on a meteoric rise in popularity so it's very exciting for Spartan Athletics to be partnered with Alpha this way," said Jeff Gamache, Director of Trinity Western University Athletics. "While our athletes spend hours training their bodies to be ready for the rigours of university sport, many of them also enjoy playing video games in their downtime and are no less competitive in the virtual arena than they are on the actual court, field, track and ice they compete on every weekend. Esports could be the next area of growth for Spartan Athletics."

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.
Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in Esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at:www.alphatech.inc

Contact:
Investor Relations: [email protected] - 604 359 1256
Media and Public Relations: [email protected]

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Matthew Schmidt
CEO and Director

Forward Looking Statement
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: Alpha Esports Tech Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648918/Alpha-Esports-Tech-Announces-Esports-Partnership-with-Spartan-Athletics

img.ashx?id=648918

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment