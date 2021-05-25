SFMTA Acquires 30 Hybrid-Electric ENC E-Z Rider II® 30' Low-Floor Buses

ElDorado National (California), a subsidiary of REV GroupÂ® and industry leader in rightsized heavy-duty transit buses, announced today that San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) has awarded a contract for 30 thirty-foot hybrid-electric E-Z Rider II model heavy-duty transit buses for its Municipal Railway (Muni) bus service through ENCâs California based dealer, Creative Bus Sales.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) is a department of the City and County of San Francisco responsible for the management of all ground transportation in the city. The SFMTA has oversight over Muni public transit; the first major, publicly owned and municipally operated transit agency in the nation and known as the âPeopleâs Railwayâ since opening day on December 28, 1912. The diverse Muni fleetâ including cable cars, streetcars, light rail, electric trolley coaches, and hybrid buses â and its significance as the first municipal system, give Muni a special place in San Francisco history and the story of American transportation.

âWe are thrilled to bring these new hybrid-electric buses to the streets of San Francisco,â said Julie Kirschbaum, SFMTA Director of Transit. "These small but mighty buses will greatly improve service and reliability to our hilltop residentsâmaking a big difference in dependability and crosstown connections.â

âENC is excited to commence our first bus build partnership with SFMTA and Muni,â said Mike Ammann, Vice President of Sales, ElDorado National (California). âSFMTA has a reputation for delivering exceptional transportation service to the Bay Area. We look forward to working with the team on their new 30â E-Z Rider II hybrid-electric low-floor buses. These buses will utilize the Allison Hybrid EPâ¢ system which dramatically reduces both diesel fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as compared to a conventional diesel transit bus.â

The new E-Z Rider II buses are part of SFMTAâs ongoing effort to modernize its Muni fleet to benefit customers and reduce maintenance costs. The heavy-duty E-Z Rider II 30â low-floor buses will be specifically designed to accommodate the unique operating routes which have up to a 21% grade. The short wheelbase design is ideal for navigating the congested neighborhoods and downtown areas where a conventional 40â bus cannot fit or is not desired.

About ElDorado National (California)

ElDorado National California (ENCÂ®), a subsidiary of REV Group, has manufactured low floor and standard floor buses for over 45 years to public transit/paratransit, airport, parking and university transportation markets. ENC is best known in the industry for its customizable options including thousands of floorplan configurations, as well as ensuring unparalleled manufacturing and safety standards. All ENC models pass a comprehensive battery of durability and crash tests. ENC can also accommodate nearly any fuel system request â including the greenest buses in the industry; the Zero Emissions, hydrogen-powered Axess-Fuel Cell as well as the 100% battery electric Axess. All buses are crafted in the state-of-the-art 227,000 square-foot, ISO 9001 certified production facility in Riverside, California.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV GroupÂ® (REVG) is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005775/en/