Biotricity Announces 2021 Uplisting Strategy to Major Exchange

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, is pleased to announce that it has begun executing on its strategy towards an uplist to a National Exchange in 2021. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, CEO of Biotricity previously mentioned this as a top priority for 2021.

The company has filed an application to be listed on a major exchange as the first step towards the qualifying process. Biotricity is proceeding in a prudent fashion to maximize long-term shareholder value by carefully matching its capital needs to maximize growth potential. Based on the expanding size of its addressable market, which is now in excess of $3 billion in annual sales, Biotricity believes it is well positioned to capitalize on this attractive market opportunity.

"I am providing this update today to inform investors that we are currently on track to achieve our goal of uplisting to a major exchange in 2021 and to assure investors that we have a plan in place to maximize our use of capital," explained Biotricity CEO and Founder, Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq. We believe that the uplisitng will allow the Company to potentially expand its exposure and investor base and represents the next phase of the Company's evolution. I look forward to updating everyone on this exciting process as it progresses."

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic products for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

