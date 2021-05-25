Logo
WISeKey Shareholders Approved All Agenda Items of the 2021 Annual General Meeting

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Â Â Â  Media Release
WISeKey Shareholders Approved All Agenda Items of the 2021 Annual General Meeting

  • All members of the Board of Directors re-elected

  • Authorized Share Capital and Conditional Share Capital Increased

Zug, Switzerland, May 25, 2021 â WISeKey International Holding Ltd (âWISeKeyâ or âCompanyâ) (SIX: WIHN, , WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced that its shareholders approved all items on the agenda of WISeKey's 2021 Annual General Meeting held at the law firm Homburger AG in Zurich, Switzerland on May 25, 2021. Among other things, the shareholders re-elected all serving members of the Board of Directors and approved an increase of the authorized share capital and conditional share capital.

Shareholders also re-elected and confirmed Carlos Moreira as Chairman of the Board. David Fergusson, Philippe Doubre and Eric Pellaton were re-elected as members of the Company's Nomination & Compensation Committee.

Shareholders of WISeKey also approved all other proposals submitted by the Board. Specically:

  • approved the 2020 Annual Report and the 2020 audited consolidated and statutory financial statements of the Company;
  • discharged all members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management from liability for their activities during the fiscal year 2020;
  • approved, in an advisory vote, the Company's 2020 compensation report, and the Board of Directors' and Executive Management's total compensation, as required under Swiss law and the Articles of Association, for the period until the 2021 AGM and financial year 2022, respectively; and,
  • re-elected BDO SA as the Company's audit firm for a further one-year period.

Carlos Moreira, Chairman of the Board, stated, âI would like to thank our valued shareholders for their continued trust, support and the confidence they have placed in us. I would also like to thank all members of our Board for their commitment and dedication to WISeKey.â


Financial Calendar:

The 2020 Interim Report will be published by September 30, 2021.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping todayâs Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.).Â  WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKeyâs Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (âRoTâ) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visitÂ www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding LtdÂ 
Company Contact:Â  Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel:Â +41 22 594 3000
[email protected]		WISeKey Investor Relations (US)Â 
Contact:Â  Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel:Â +1 212 836-9611
[email protected]

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (âFinSAâ), the FInSaâs predecessor legislation Â or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA, or within the meaning of any other securities regulation. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

