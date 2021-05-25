Medtronic Executives to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Medtronic plc ( NYSE:MDT, Financial), the global leader in medical technology, today announced it will participate virtually in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 1:30 pm EDT

Sean Salmon, executive vice president & president, cardiovascular portfolio and president, diabetes operating unit, will answer questions about the company.

Bernstein 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 3:30 pm EDT

Geoff Martha, chairman & chief executive officer, will make a presentation and answer questions about the company.

Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 8:00 am EDT

Geoff Martha, chairman & chief executive officer, will answer questions about the company.

A live webcast for each session will be available on the date and time of each of the conferences noted above by clicking on the Investors Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com. An archived audio file will be available for replay on the same webpage later in the day.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies â alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:





Erika WinkelsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Ryan Weispfenning Public RelationsÂ Â Â Investor Relations +1-763-526-8478Â Â +1-763-505-4626

