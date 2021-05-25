American Battery Metals Corporation and Cicle ChargeParks Form Strategic Partnership for Electric Vehicle Battery Recycle Program

EV Revolution Sparks Collaboration of Green Technology Innovators

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Green technology innovators Cicle, Inc. and American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced extraction company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company ("ABTC") announced today a strategic partnership to create the first-of-its-kind centralized service operations for collection and recycling of electric vehicle batteries at Cicle EV ChargeParks. The ventures will team up to meet heightened consumer demand as all leading global automakers and truck fleets transition to electric mobility.

The strategic partnership solves a critical renewable energy supply problem for the fast-growing EV ecosystem. The growth of electric vehicles has so far relied on environmentally unfriendly and inefficient local power grids to supply energy for recharging short-range batteries in cars and trucks. The ABTC & Cicle ChargeParks collaboration creates a practical and highly advanced renewable energy technology solution.

Cicle ChargeParks patent-pending infrastructure is designed to recharge consumer EV's efficiently as well as house multiple ABTC collection points and operations across North America. ABTC may then collect the spent and damaged EV batteries and other lithium-ion products for recycling and core metals processing. Results: Cicle clean, safe & rapid EV charging facilities working collaboratively with ABTC green extraction and processing of metal battery components used to build high-range EV batteries that will drive the electric vehicle revolution.

"Together, Cicle and ABTC are creating an entirely new industry focused on carbon-negative facilities to accommodate a cutting-edge technology infrastructure, renewable energy operations and consumer experiences for the coming EV transformation," said Cicle CEO and Founder John Strisower. "Cicle is designing its experiential and technical platform to capture, store and distribute clean power, including solar, wind, hydrogen as well as utilize mega-batteries so consumers and truckers will have the optimal EV experience for themselves - and the planet."

"American Battery Metals Company is powering the future of clean energy through our advanced methodology for battery recycling," said Doug Cole, CEO of ABTC, which is expected to process about 20,000 tons of batteries annually with the fastest turnover of materials in the marketplace. "Our team is thrilled to bring its world-class core metals chemical extraction and mineral recycling technology together with Cicle's ChargeParks infrastructure to create centralized, convenient collection of electric vehicle batteries and other lithium-ion powered tools and consumer electronics."

As part of the concept, ABTC would support the recycling of EV batteries collected at future Cicle facilities. ABTC is proactively working to permit and construct a pilot battery recycling plant in Fernley, NV. The company is pioneering a closed-loop battery recycling process at this pilot plant that will separate and recover critical materials from end-of-life high-power batteries, as well as from defects and waste from battery manufacturing facilities. The recovered metals are refined to battery-grade specifications and then sold back into the supply chain in a true closed-loop process. This recycling process will be a critical component if the U.S. is to successfully meet the increasing demand for these critical materials.

About Cicle Inc.

Cicle captures, stores, and distributes renewable energy to power the revolution in electric vehicles. The Seattle-based company has developed a patent-pending technology infrastructure for ChargeParks designed to provide the ultimate rapid charging experience for EVs. The venture's management team includes multiple patent holders and nationally recognized leaders in technology, finance, and marketing. Cicle is committed to advancing carbon-negative imperatives from industry, government and global scientific leaders as it partners strategically to improve the consumer and commercial EV experience.

About American Battery Metals Corporation

American Battery Technology Companyis uniquely positioned to supply battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, extraction technology, and primary resources. The Company recently announced thegroundbreaking of its lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Fernley, NV, and issued a public statement outlining its principled approach to executing its ambitious business plan.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that has the ability to increase production of primary metals used in the batteries that power electric cars, grid storage applications, consumer electronics and tools. The green platform creates a circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical materials.

ABMC Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected development timelines and economics for ABTC recycling projects including the development of its initial or subsequent recycling facilities or any lithium-ion mining projects, and the potential results of such efforts, and the effects on timing of such project, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Contact Information

American Battery Metals Corporation

p775-473-4744

[email protected]

www.americanbatterytechnology.com

Cicle, Inc.

p415-297-5057

[email protected]

www.Cicle.co

SOURCE: American Battery Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/648912/American-Battery-Metals-Corporation-and-Cicle-ChargeParks-Form-Strategic-Partnership-for-Electric-Vehicle-Battery-Recycle-Program



