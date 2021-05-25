Destination: Vaccination--Southwest Airlines Partnered With Denver Vaccination Site To Showcase Mile High Heart For Denver And Surrounding Communities

PR Newswire

DALLAS, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the "Company") last week showcased its Mile High Heart for the Denver metro area surrounding counties with its Destination: Vaccination activation, from Â May 16, 2021, through May 20, 2021, at Dicks Sporting Goods Park, home of the Colorado Rapids. With dozens of Employee volunteers, the Company partnered with the State of Colorado, in its collaboration with Centura Health, to contribute to an effort focused on getting Coloradans vaccinatedâallowing them to get back to the things they love. In attendance to support this initiative was Governor Jared Polis, as well as Peter D. Banko, Centura Health CEO; and Shauna Gulley, MD, Centura Chief Clinical Officer.

"Southwest proudly supports the vaccination efforts taking place around the country. We are excited to have played a small part in showing our Mile High Heart for the city of Denver and its surrounding communities," said Helen Limpitlaw, Director of Marketing at Southwest Airlines. "We look forward to celebrating those special moments with the people we love at the places that matter most in their lives."

Celebrating Moments with Southwest Getaway Tunnel

In true Southwest Spirit, the airline turned the moments that followed the vaccinations into a celebration, through its 45 ft. (length) by 34 ft. (width) Southwest Getaway Tunnel; a drive-thru experience, which featured music and destination centric videos on large LED screens, creating excitement for reuniting people with the places they've missed.

48 Million Rapid Rewards Points Giveaway

Southwest brought its unique Hospitality onsite to surprise & delight each participant with 5,000 Rapid Rewards points to thank them for doing their part in the vaccination effort, totaling 48 million Rapid Rewards points given away during the five-day activation.

Making a Difference, One Shot at a Time

In support of the vaccinations, Southwest invites participants to share their joy from being fully vaccinated, by posting a vaccine selfie on their Facebook page, or tag @SouthwestAir on Twitter and Instagramâdon't forget to include #SouthwestHeart.

