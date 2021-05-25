Futuris Company Announces New Partner Program

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) ("Futuris" or the "Company"), a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, announced a new partner program that will be focused on the International Staffing and Contract Labor market.

Spearheaded by its recent acquisition of TalentBeacon International, Futuris has identified a significant opportunity for the international HCM community, launching a bundled solution into the international market covering payroll management, supplemental staffing and recruiting support, and payroll funding.

The Futuris "Partner Staffing Program" is designed for small to midsized staffing and consulting organizations that need assistance is scaling their contract labor and consulting practices. By bringing payroll management, payroll funding, and additional staffing and recruiting capabilities to companies that are starting or scaling contract labor placement practices, Futuris plans on being a valued partner to the large and underserved international SMB staffing market.

Mark Anderson, Founder and President of TalentBeacon and SVP at Futuris, states "Having been in the international recruiting business for over 20 years, there is a unique opportunity now, for staffing companies of all sizes to build their contract labor practices. Different countries have different levels of maturity in their contract labor markets and support ecosystems, and staffing and consulting SMB's are often not able to compete with the bigger players. Futuris looks to level the playing field by bringing our "Partner Staffing Program" to this emerging SMB marketplace."

Futuris is initially bringing this program to the India market. Futuris's back office operates out of India, as well as RPO and Contract labor divisions of TalentBeacon. India is an exciting emerging market for Contract Labor, with significant growth opportunities in multiple business verticals, large world class technology cities and top talent, and a rapidly developing "Gig" marketplace for talent.

With its first India staffing client signed, and multiple others now in contract negotiations, Futuris is looking to expand this practice in India while simultaneously looking at additional emerging market opportunities.

About TalentBeacon

TalentBeacon is a global consulting and delivery organization for talent acquisition, management, and retention solutions. The Company is focused on talent acquisition consulting, international recruiting, and contractor payrolling and management. For more information, please visit http://www.talentbeacon.net/.

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on executive search, Staffing and Consulting services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Futuris Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

