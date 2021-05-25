Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Customer Books

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Spark Energy, Inc. ("Spark" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPKE), an independent retail energy services company, announced today that it has executed four separate agreements to acquire a total of approximately 56,900 residential customer equivalents ("RCEs") for a total purchase price of $11.5 million, consisting of approximately 15,700 RCEs in Connecticut's Eversource territory, 4,700 RCEs in Connecticut's United Illuminated territory, 17,500 RCEs in Massachusetts, and 19,000 RCEs in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. The completion of these transactions is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

"These tuck-in acquisitions are a perfect example of our strong commitment to grow our business," said Keith Maxwell, Spark's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "The transaction represents excellent value and we forecast the acquisitions to be immediately accretive to Adjusted EBITDA, with expected closings in late Q2 to early Q3. We believe these acquisitions, along with our cost-effective platform, will drive long-term, sustainable growth and value for shareholders."

About Spark Energy, Inc.

Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company founded in 1999 that provides residential and commercial customers in competitive markets across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Spark currently operates in 19 states and serves 100 utility territories. Spark offers its customers a variety of product and service choices, including stable and predictable energy costs and green product alternatives.

We use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should note that new materials, including press releases, updated investor presentations, and financial and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are posted on the Spark Energy Investor Relations website at ir.sparkenergy.com. Investors are urged to monitor our website regularly for information and updates about the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including "may," "should," "could," "likely," "will," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "intend," "project," or other similar words. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected benefits of the acquisition, as well as long-term growth and value for shareholders. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

evolving risks, uncertainties and impacts relating to COVID-19, including the geographic spread, the severity of the disease, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact, and the potential for continuing negative impacts of COVID-19 on economies and financial markets;

the ultimate impact of the 2021 severe weather event, including resolution of outstanding pricing and volume settlement data from ERCOT; the results of formal disputes regarding pricing and volume settlement data received to date; and any corrective action by the State of Texas, ERCOT, the Railroad Commission of Texas, or the Public Utility Commission of Texas;

changes in commodity prices;

the sufficiency of risk management and hedging policies and practices;

the impact of extreme and unpredictable weather conditions, including hurricanes and other natural disasters;

federal, state and local regulations, including the industry's ability to address or adapt to potentially restrictive new regulations that may be enacted by public utility commissions;

our ability to borrow funds and access credit markets;

restrictions in our debt agreements and collateral requirements;

credit risk with respect to suppliers and customers;

changes in costs to acquire customers as well as actual attrition rates;

accuracy of billing systems;

our ability to successfully identify, complete, and efficiently integrate acquisitions into our operations;

significant changes in, or new changes by, the independent system operators ("ISOs") in the regions we operate;

competition; and

the "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other public filings and press releases.

You should review the risk factors and other factors noted throughout this press release that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless required by law, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

