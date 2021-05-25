Logo
RiceBran Technologies to Present at the Stephens Food & Ag Disrupted Conference on May 26th

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, nutraceutical, pet care and animal feed markets, today announced that it will present virtually at the Stephens Food & Ag Disrupted Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Todd Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 4:00 p.m. EDT. The discussion will be webcast live at https://www.ricebrantech.com/investors/events-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will also be available for at least 90 days on the Company's website. Additionally, management will (virtually) participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company focused on the development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. Notably, we are a global leader in the production and marketing of stabilized rice bran (SRB), and high value-added derivative products derived from SRB, as well as a processor of rice, rice co-products, and barley and oat products. We produce products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO and organic products. The target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers, both domestically and internationally. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

Investor Contact
Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA
FNK IR
[email protected]
646.809.4048 / 646.809.2183

SOURCE: RiceBran Technologies



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648915/RiceBran-Technologies-to-Present-at-the-Stephens-Food-Ag-Disrupted-Conference-on-May-26th

