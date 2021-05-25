SPYR Technologies Announces Arrival of MagixDrive Apple CarPlay Product From Applied MagiX

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTC PINK:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX, Inc., develops and resells AppleÂ® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multion-billion-dollar smart home market, today announced receipt of the first shipment of MagiXDrive, Applied MagiX's first branded Apple CarPlay product and vehicle accessory.

The first shipment of MagiXDrive devices has landed and is currently at the AppliedMagix storage facility being processed and readied for sale. Orders should be able to be placed beginning June 1, 2021.

While some select premium cars have CarPlay pre-installed in a configuration allowing users to access CarPlay wirelessly using an iPhone, most CarPlay installations currently require users to plug an iPhone into a car via a USB cable in order to utilize CarPlay. That is the only way for many users to experience CarPlay.

MagiXDrive cuts the cord and brings this premium wireless experience to cars that would otherwise require wired CarPlay. Simply plug MagiXDrive into your car's USB port (the same one you used to plug iPhone into). Your car will now think a CarPlay device is plugged in and guide you how to set up MagiXDrive.

Once MagiXDrive is set up, your CarPlay will automatically connect wirelessly whenever you get into and start your car. You can learn more about what CarPlay is on the AppliedMagiX website at https://appliedmagix.com/#carplay.

Anybody with a vehicle that has wired CarPlay can use MagiXDrive, which covers many cars from 2016 to the present. A list of supported vehicles can be found on the AppliedMagiX website at https://appliedmagix.com/magixdrive/supported-vehicles/.

According to Dr. Harald Zink, Chief Executive Officer of Applied MagiX, "MagiXDrive is a simple one-trick pony, and it does its one trick quite well. It brings the premium experience of wireless CarPlay to almost everyone that has USB wired CarPlay in their car."

Additionally, for drivers that have upgraded their headunits with third-party devices that support CarPlay (like Alpine, Sony, etc.), MagiXDrive will also convert those devices to wireless.

Visit the Applied MagiX website (https://appliedmagix.com) to order our available products today and to view the availability, specs and background information on our products.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX Inc., develops and resells AppleÂ® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website http://www.sec.gov, as well as SPYR's website https://www.spyr.com, and SPYR's Twitter account https://twitter.com/spyrinc.

