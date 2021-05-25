ClassWorx Invites You To Two Very Different Free Events This Week

Reserve Your Spot in These Events Today Free of Charge

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Classworxâ¢, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) a Virtual Directory for instructors, performers and hosts of virtual classes and events on Zoom, announces two very different events taking place this week that are free to join and we invite you to connect with the hosts to hear what they have to say.

This week, ClassWorx has two exciting events taking place. The first event will take place this Thursday May 27 at 1:15PM EST and will be a discussion/interview with the founder of DeltaVera, a company that sells Delta 8 THC Products. The second event will take place Thursday May 27 at 7:00PM EST and features fitness instructor Paul Tracey who is hosting an ab class.

Reserve Your Spot in the Delta 8 THC Interview and Discussion with Founder Sam Andrus this Thursday May 27, at 1:15PM EST

https://www.classworx.com/instructors/1594/How-to-use-ClassWorx-to-Grow-their-Zoom-Community

Reserve Your Spot in Paul Tracey's Ab Class This Thursday May 27, at 7:00PM EST

https://www.classworx.com/instructors/680/Fitness-Instructor-Coach-P-

Both of these events hosted on ClassWorx are free to join. Anyone with a Zoom account can reserve their space by following on the links and select the Interview with DeltaVera and the Ab Class with Paul Tracey. Invite your friends, family, or those you know who might be interested in these two classes.

If you would like to schedule an event on Classworx visit Classworx.com and join for free and schedule your events that can be attended on Zoom.

ClassWorx trades under the stock symbol CHNO.

We hope you can join in on both or either of these events wherever you may be.

About DeltaVera

At DeltaVera we strongly believe that Delta 8 THC can offer a safe, enjoyable and healthy experience. Though Delta 8 THC has much in common with Delta 9 THC, it is considerably less psychoactive. It is also a shorter lived high. These advantages make Delta 8 perfect for those looking for a brief respite from a busy schedule, for athletes and adventurers who are looking to make the most of their recovery, and for the artist inside all of us looking for a new perspective.

âOur enthusiasm for Delta 8 THC inspired us to start DeltaVera with a mission to offer the best Delta 8 experience in the field. Our products are sourced from the very best hemp farms in the United States, and are strictly tested to ensure accurate and reliable results. They are then packaged in renewable and reusable containers, and are labeled with a QR code to ensure easy access to our test results.

âWe offer the best edibles and smokables in the industry to ensure that every THC user has the opportunity to enjoy this easy-going cannabinoid in whichever way they desire. We strive to stay ahead of the curve to meet new, healthy and enjoyable innovations the moment they arrive. Please look through our site to view our products, to learn more about Delta 8 THC, or to find a carrier of DeltaVera products near you. For more information, subscribe below.

About Paul Tracey and Inspirational Fitness

Inspirational Fitness was originally founded in 2010, primarily focusing on personal training and bootcamp classes. We have now added programs such as kickboxing, step aerobics, core training, and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) classes.

Founder Paul Tracey has used his knowledge, experience, and acquired methodology to create a rewarding and challenging environment to each class. This will ensure the after-burn, which is your body's ability to stay in fat-burning mode long after your workout is completed. This process revs up your metabolism and accelerates calorie burning for up to 24hrs.

Mission

We educate our members on the benefits of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This includes fitness classes, an awareness of healthy nutritional choices, and information related to underlying conditions such as (diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol).

Certifications

Personal Training CPT NFPT

Group X ACE/YMCA

Body Pump. Les Mills

Aqua Aerobics...

Senior Fit - Healthways/Tivity

Matter Of Balance - University Of Stanford

Attended Ohio University School of Nutrition

About Classworx, Inc. (formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.)

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. Classworx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes"). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. DBA Classworx to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

Contact:

Raymond Firth

470-448-4734

www.classworx.com

SOURCE: Classworx

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/648973/ClassWorx-Invites-You-To-Two-Very-Different-Free-Events-This-Week



