Charge Enterprises Acquires ANS Advanced Network Services to Expand Its Infrastructure Business

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of ANS Advanced Network Services ("ANS"), a turnkey provider of direct current (DC) power installation and telecommunications services. Charge announced a definitive agreement to acquire ANS on May 13th 2021.

Founded in 1991, ANS' predecessor company, Telecommunications Analysis Group, Inc., began with a strategic focus on communications and telephone networks in the enterprise and higher education market, providing high-quality Engineering, Furnishing and Installation (EF&I) services for building and developing infrastructure. Over time, ANS has grown from servicing telephone networks to providing high-quality engineer, furnish and install (EF&I) services for wireless carriers, tower owners, enterprise facilities, and government offices. This includes in-building wireless (DAS), cell tower and network infrastructure services, as well as DC and UPS backup power services. Today, ANS's U.S. footprint extends from Chicago to the Northeast and down the East Coast, with as-needed support nationwide.

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Charge Enterprises Inc; With a mission of connecting people everywhere with a strategy in telecom network infrastructure, connected calls, power banks, EV charging infrastructure installation and maintenance. Trading under the Ticker: CRGE. We're a public company that shares our success with all stakeholders.

Our business operates in three distinct divisions through a number of recently acquired, or newly formed subsidiaries, including:

Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service (CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over 2 decades.

Charge Infrastructure, addresses telecom network infrastructure, including 5G small cell installation, portable power banks, micro-mobility charging, and EV charging installation, stations & maintenance.

Charge Investment, along with marketable securities, the investment division focuses on opportunist investments in EV and telecom related businesses

Charge's strategy is to do the unglamorous part of connecting calls and powering the future of movement.

We have recently acquired a number of subsidiaries, through which we operate our three business divisions.

To Learn more about Charge, visit https://www.charge.enterprises/.

Safe Harbor Statement

