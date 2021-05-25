Victory Marine Holdings Corp Reports First Quarter FY 2021 Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Victory Marine Holdings Corp Reports First Quarter FY 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:VMHG) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Key Financial Highlights:

  • Net sales for three months ended March 31, 2021 were $62 thousand, as compared to $181 thousand for the same period last year.
  • Loss from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $137,881, as compared to a profit of $46 thousand for the same period last year.

Orlando Hernandez, Victory Marine Holdings CEO stated, "Although our revenues had a decline, we are pleased with our deal flow and the overall operations. Moreover, the first quarter is typically a slow quarter for boat delivery. I believe our strategy, specifically our sales and marketing strategy will continue to expand our client base. Our partnerships with yacht manufacturers continues to remain strong and we are looking to expand our offerings to deliver all types of boats and yachts while serving a financially diversified client base."

"We will continue to focus on our sales channels, including our commitment to meeting customers' needs by delivering high quality and differentiated products," continued Mr. Hernandez. "We also believe the investments we made over the last year, including having a good amount of inventory allows us to better serve our customers with product availability and quick service."

About Us

Victory Marine Holdings is a recreational marine provider seeking to bring the best product and best service in different areas of this amazing industry. We are focused on providing our client a one-stop experience in all their recreational marine needs, from new and used boats to financing, insurance, documentation and accessories.

In 2014 Victory Yacht Sales opened it door as a world class yacht sales, brokerage and consulting firm with a founder that has over 25 years of experience in the boating industry, from building world class offshore center console boats such as Midnight Express, Latitude Powerboats, Apache and Cigarette. The company is located in sunny Miami Florida, the yacht capital of the world. Victory Yacht Sales has partnered with selective world class yacht manufacturers as Johnson Yachts, Mazu Yachts, Sunreef Luxury Catamarans, Heliothrope Catamarans as well as yacht tenders manufacturer Argos Nautic. To view our inventory, please visit https://www.victoryyachts.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Barwicki
516-662-9461/[email protected]

SOURCE: Victory Marine Holdings Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649009/Victory-Marine-Holdings-Corp-Reports-First-Quarter-FY-2021-Results

img.ashx?id=649009

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment