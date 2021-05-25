Logo
Ozcode joins the Datadog Marketplace enabling developers to debug live environments

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Ozcode, the code-level observabilityÂ company, today announced a new integration withÂ Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Ozcode accelerates troubleshooting in live systems by allowing developers to add dynamic instrumentation to generate logs, metrics, and traces without requiring code changes. The instrumentation exposes live data such as locals, method parameters and return values, runtime versions, service names, and more anywhere in the code.

Ozcode_Logo.jpg

When building and running applications, developers will encounter code-level errors from unknown causes, which require on-the-fly instrumentation. Ozcode's live debugging solution enables customers to rapidly instrument and resolve these errors in live systems without the need to invest resources into replicating issues in non-production environments.Â Together, with Datadog's observability platform, customers can then correlate logs, metrics, traces, and more from across their organization's entire technology stack to scale their cloud environments, troubleshoot potential issues and provide their customers with excellent digital experiences.

"We're thrilled to join the Datadog Partner Network and offer our service in the Datadog Marketplace," said Shimon Hason, Ozcode, CEO. "Providing Ozcode's live, time-travel debugger within Datadog's platform will accelerate troubleshooting for Datadog users by slashing their lengthy, fractioned resolution processes and provide Ozcode users with extended capabilities for observability and integration with Datadog."

"We're excited that customers can now discover Ozcode on the Datadog Marketplace," said Michael Gerstenhaber, Senior Director, Product Management, Datadog. "Adding tracepoints and dynamic logging output to running applications gives developers a new way to send monitoring data to Datadog without redeploying production code. The additional flexibility this provides engineering teams will make Ozcode a valuable addition to our partner ecosystem."

With this new integration, Datadog customers can utilize Ozcode Live DebuggerÂ to:

Ozcode Live Debugger is now available for purchase in the Datadog marketplace. For more information, please visit https://app.datadoghq.com/marketplace/app/ozcode/.

About Ozcode
Ozcode is disrupting debugging, providing engineers with the unparalleled visibility and insights into live running code needed to rapidly resolve errors in Production and pre-Production environments. By automatically capturing exceptions and enabling dynamic logging with tracepoints, Ozcode enables full-fidelity time-travel debugging, putting live data into developers' hands, and tying incidents directly to code, unleashing productivity and cutting debugging and incident resolution time by up to 80%.

Ozcode was founded in 2014. The company headquarters are in Ramat Gan, Israel, with offices in Boston, MA, and Dallas, TX. Ozcode has raised $5M from RDC and TPY Capital.

Partner PR team contact
Rami Honig
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN89126&sd=2021-05-25 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ozcode-joins-the-datadog-marketplace-enabling-developers-to-debug-live-environments-301298724.html

SOURCE Ozcode

