Tikehau Investment Management Buys FactSet Research Systems Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Sells U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company Tikehau Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys FactSet Research Systems Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Church & Dwight Co Inc, The Hershey Co, Procter & Gamble Co, sells U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alphabet Inc, Arista Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tikehau Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Tikehau Investment Management owns 14 stocks with a total value of $436 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tikehau Investment Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tikehau+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tikehau Investment Management
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 256,157 shares, 17.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 27,106 shares, 12.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.33%
  3. NVR Inc (NVR) - 9,216 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.24%
  4. Arista Networks Inc (ANET) - 136,401 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.15%
  5. 3M Co (MMM) - 196,095 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
New Purchase: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)

Tikehau Investment Management initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $330.783900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.26%. The holding were 116,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Tikehau Investment Management initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $86.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 189,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Tikehau Investment Management initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 119,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Tikehau Investment Management initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $144.37 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 102,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Tikehau Investment Management initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 114,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Tikehau Investment Management initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $84.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 194,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Tikehau Investment Management added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 853.65%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 399,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Tikehau Investment Management sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Tikehau Investment Management sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Sold Out: Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)

Tikehau Investment Management sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $13.09 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.92.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Tikehau Investment Management reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 51.91%. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $289.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.18%. Tikehau Investment Management still held 99,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Tikehau Investment Management reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 23.33%. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2360.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.01%. Tikehau Investment Management still held 27,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Tikehau Investment Management reduced to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 26.15%. The sale prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $339.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.92%. Tikehau Investment Management still held 136,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Tikehau Investment Management reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 43.17%. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.85%. Tikehau Investment Management still held 81,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: NVR Inc (NVR)

Tikehau Investment Management reduced to a holding in NVR Inc by 24.24%. The sale prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1. The stock is now traded at around $4832.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.5%. Tikehau Investment Management still held 9,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tikehau Investment Management

. Also check out:

1. Tikehau Investment Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tikehau Investment Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tikehau Investment Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tikehau Investment Management keeps buying

