Tikehau Investment Management Buys FactSet Research Systems Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Sells U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Investment company Tikehau Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys FactSet Research Systems Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Church & Dwight Co Inc, The Hershey Co, Procter & Gamble Co, sells U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alphabet Inc, Arista Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tikehau Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Tikehau Investment Management owns 14 stocks with a total value of $436 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FDS, CHD, HSY, PG, PEP, CL,

FDS, CHD, HSY, PG, PEP, CL, Added Positions: KO, MMM,

KO, MMM, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, GOOGL, ANET, MSFT, NVR, FB,

BRK.B, GOOGL, ANET, MSFT, NVR, FB, Sold Out: USB, WFC, RLGY,

Facebook Inc (FB) - 256,157 shares, 17.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 27,106 shares, 12.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.33% NVR Inc (NVR) - 9,216 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.24% Arista Networks Inc (ANET) - 136,401 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.15% 3M Co (MMM) - 196,095 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%

Tikehau Investment Management initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $330.783900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.26%. The holding were 116,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tikehau Investment Management initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $86.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 189,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tikehau Investment Management initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 119,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tikehau Investment Management initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $144.37 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 102,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tikehau Investment Management initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 114,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tikehau Investment Management initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $84.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 194,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tikehau Investment Management added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 853.65%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 399,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tikehau Investment Management sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Tikehau Investment Management sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Tikehau Investment Management sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $13.09 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.92.

Tikehau Investment Management reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 51.91%. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $289.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.18%. Tikehau Investment Management still held 99,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tikehau Investment Management reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 23.33%. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2360.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.01%. Tikehau Investment Management still held 27,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tikehau Investment Management reduced to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 26.15%. The sale prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $339.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.92%. Tikehau Investment Management still held 136,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tikehau Investment Management reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 43.17%. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.85%. Tikehau Investment Management still held 81,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tikehau Investment Management reduced to a holding in NVR Inc by 24.24%. The sale prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1. The stock is now traded at around $4832.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.5%. Tikehau Investment Management still held 9,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

