Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, RingCentral Inc, sells Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PepsiCo Inc, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 127 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ENCOMPASS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/encompass+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ENCOMPASS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 455,672 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.15%
  2. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 167,595 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.82%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 230,024 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.92%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 134,030 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.61%
  5. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 233,630 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.12%
New Purchase: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91. The stock is now traded at around $251.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 12,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 34,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 36,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $641.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.24 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 27,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.839900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 455,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.82%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 167,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.92%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $76.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 230,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 375.98%. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $218.199000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 23,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 134,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.55%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $269.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 40,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares. The sale prices were between $49.87 and $79.12, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 30.76%. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $289.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 3,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of ENCOMPASS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC

. Also check out:

1. ENCOMPASS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ENCOMPASS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ENCOMPASS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ENCOMPASS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider