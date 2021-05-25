Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Investment company Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, RingCentral Inc, sells Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PepsiCo Inc, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 127 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 455,672 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.15% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 167,595 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.82% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 230,024 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.92% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 134,030 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.61% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 233,630 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.12%

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91. The stock is now traded at around $251.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 12,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 34,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 36,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $641.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.24 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 27,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.839900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 455,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.82%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 167,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.92%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $76.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 230,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 375.98%. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $218.199000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 23,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 134,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.55%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $269.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 40,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares. The sale prices were between $49.87 and $79.12, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 30.76%. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $289.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 3,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

