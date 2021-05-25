Cove Street Capital, LLC Buys KAR Auction Services Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc, Viemed Healthcare Inc, Sells Avid Technology Inc, The E W Scripps Co, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

El Segundo, CA, based Investment company Cove Street Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys KAR Auction Services Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc, Viemed Healthcare Inc, CNX Resources Corp, KBR Inc, sells Avid Technology Inc, The E W Scripps Co, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Acuity Brands Inc, Avanos Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cove Street Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cove Street Capital, LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $697 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KAR, CNX, SAND, WSTG, FNV, DISH, WU, DVN, BKEP, LMACA, NUVR, OSG, 1P40, IEHC, LGL, MCDIF,

KAR, CNX, SAND, WSTG, FNV, DISH, WU, DVN, BKEP, LMACA, NUVR, OSG, 1P40, IEHC, LGL, MCDIF, Added Positions: CMP, VMD, KBR, SKX, LUMN, LNDC, TIGO, SNEX, RSSS, SCWX, CFX, DLHC, BKEPP.PFD, PAHC, GCP, HCCI, LSXMA, WTM, AXTA, DCO, UFPT, FMC, AZZ, HSIC, LTRPA, HALL, BRK.B, CTO, TCPC, BK,

CMP, VMD, KBR, SKX, LUMN, LNDC, TIGO, SNEX, RSSS, SCWX, CFX, DLHC, BKEPP.PFD, PAHC, GCP, HCCI, LSXMA, WTM, AXTA, DCO, UFPT, FMC, AZZ, HSIC, LTRPA, HALL, BRK.B, CTO, TCPC, BK, Reduced Positions: SSP, MIC, AYI, TGNA, TRNS, SXI, SIX, PQG, VSAT, GBLI, GPX, Y, TPR, CVLT, SPB, CLH, RXN, HWM, MWA, NTIC, SGU, GEG, FRPH, PM, LSXMK, ISDR,

SSP, MIC, AYI, TGNA, TRNS, SXI, SIX, PQG, VSAT, GBLI, GPX, Y, TPR, CVLT, SPB, CLH, RXN, HWM, MWA, NTIC, SGU, GEG, FRPH, PM, LSXMK, ISDR, Sold Out: AVID, AVNS, FLIR, CSU, WPX, RDI, WELX, RAIL, PKE, USLM, SMHI,

Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 1,052,784 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97% Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) - 725,712 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.89% Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO) - 966,296 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.87% Colfax Corp (CFX) - 805,556 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.17% PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG) - 2,018,208 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.69%

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $18.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 1,077,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $13.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 687,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.04 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $8.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,176,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Wayside Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $25.45, with an estimated average price of $21.35. The stock is now traded at around $27.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 160,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 30,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in DISH Network Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $43.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 69,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc by 37.89%. The purchase prices were between $58.26 and $68.72, with an estimated average price of $64. The stock is now traded at around $67.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 725,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc by 126.10%. The purchase prices were between $7.86 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $8.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,917,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in KBR Inc by 39.40%. The purchase prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 757,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 49.05%. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $43, with an estimated average price of $37.73. The stock is now traded at around $46.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 583,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 56.53%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,482,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Landec Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,679,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Avid Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $14.58 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $19.63.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $43.5 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $46.99.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Capital Senior Living Corp. The sale prices were between $11.59 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $29.01.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Reading International Inc. The sale prices were between $4.97 and $7.58, with an estimated average price of $6.66.

