Cove Street Capital, LLC Buys KAR Auction Services Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc, Viemed Healthcare Inc, Sells Avid Technology Inc, The E W Scripps Co, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cove Street Capital, LLC Buys KAR Auction Services Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc, Viemed Healthcare Inc, Sells Avid Technology Inc, The E W Scripps Co, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

El Segundo, CA, based Investment company Cove Street Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys KAR Auction Services Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc, Viemed Healthcare Inc, CNX Resources Corp, KBR Inc, sells Avid Technology Inc, The E W Scripps Co, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Acuity Brands Inc, Avanos Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cove Street Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cove Street Capital, LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $697 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cove Street Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cove+street+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cove Street Capital, LLC
  1. Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 1,052,784 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97%
  2. Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) - 725,712 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.89%
  3. Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO) - 966,296 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.87%
  4. Colfax Corp (CFX) - 805,556 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.17%
  5. PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG) - 2,018,208 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.69%
New Purchase: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $18.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 1,077,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $13.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 687,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND)

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.04 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $8.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,176,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wayside Technology Group Inc (WSTG)

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Wayside Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $25.45, with an estimated average price of $21.35. The stock is now traded at around $27.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 160,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 30,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in DISH Network Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $43.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 69,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc by 37.89%. The purchase prices were between $58.26 and $68.72, with an estimated average price of $64. The stock is now traded at around $67.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 725,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Viemed Healthcare Inc (VMD)

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc by 126.10%. The purchase prices were between $7.86 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $8.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,917,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KBR Inc (KBR)

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in KBR Inc by 39.40%. The purchase prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 757,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 49.05%. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $43, with an estimated average price of $37.73. The stock is now traded at around $46.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 583,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 56.53%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,482,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Landec Corp (LNDC)

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Landec Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,679,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Avid Technology Inc (AVID)

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Avid Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $14.58 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $19.63.

Sold Out: Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $43.5 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $46.99.

Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Sold Out: Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU)

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Capital Senior Living Corp. The sale prices were between $11.59 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $29.01.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Sold Out: Reading International Inc (RDI)

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Reading International Inc. The sale prices were between $4.97 and $7.58, with an estimated average price of $6.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cove Street Capital, LLC

. Also check out:

1. Cove Street Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cove Street Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cove Street Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cove Street Capital, LLC keeps buying

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider