ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

ARIA ADR and ARIA PI Applications Win Cybersecurity Awards in 9th Annual Global InfoSec Awards

BOSTON, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business [ CSPi] is proud to announce that two ARIA SDS applications for automated cyber-attack detection and response have won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industryâs leading electronic information security magazine:

  • Cutting Edge in Advanced Persistent Threat Detection and Response
  • Most Innovative in Network Security and Management

The award-winning ARIA ADRÂ solution automatically finds and stops all types of threats, including cyber criminals launching zero-day attacks, the moment they become active on the network, and most importantly, before harm occurs. In a single platform, organizations gain an AI-driven security operations center (SOC) without the people and typical equipment costs. As a result, the ARIA ADR solution stops attacks 10 times faster and at a fraction of the cost. Unlike other security tools, ARIA ADR provides full threat-surface coverageâ for on-premises infrastructure, data centers, remote devices, and cloud environments and can be operated anywhere by IT resources with little to no cybersecurity training.Â Â  Working in conjunction with the ARIA ADR solution, the ARIA PIÂ application enables complete visibility into an organizationâs network traffic, including typically unmonitored lateral patterns. It watches all communications generating analytics for every packet. SOCs that have deployed ARIA ADR or use security tools such as SIEMs leverage this enriched data to detect to stop network-borne threats.

âWeâre thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew the competition would be tough, and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldnât be more pleased,â said Gary Southwell, General Manager of ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions.

âThe ARIA ADR and ARIA PI solution submitted by ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions embody three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrowâs threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach,â said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS
ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a business of CSPi, recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways to monitor internal traffic while capturing and feeding the right mix of analytics to security tools like SIEMs or our ARIA ADRÂ solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltrations. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to improve their security postureâno matter their environment. ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions include ARIA Software-Defined Security (SDS), Myricom SmartNIC network adapters, and nVoy Security appliances. With a proven track record supporting the Department of Defense and many intelligence agencies in their war on terror, and an award-winning portfolio of security solutions, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions is committed to leading the way to ensure cybersecurity success. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

About CDM InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazineâs ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging
The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission, including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking âWhatâs Next?â so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine
With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry.Â Â  We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

[Amy Carey
VP, Marketing
[email protected]

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact:April Palanca, Director of Marketing
Email:[email protected]
Toll Free (USA):1-833-844-9468
International:1-646-586-9545
Website:www.cyberdefensemagazine.com
ti?nf=ODI0Mjc5MiM0MjAwOTA5IzIwMTkxODM=
7ee57cf7-bc6c-4bc7-81b7-401553b88848

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment