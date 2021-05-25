Why the Wall Street Rally Faded on Tuesday

Wall Street staged another strong rally on Tuesday morning, helped by the easing of inflation fears, which drove the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield below 1.60%. Overseas, solid markets and positive investor sentiment carried over from yesterday's significant gains, and the news of travelers returning to American airports added momentum at the opening.

Semiconductors, tourism and traveling as well as industrial stocks were solid.

But by midday, the rally faded away. In the early afternoon, the S&P 500 was at 4,197.10, almost flat for the day, while the Dow Jones was at 34,408.17, up 0.04%. The Nasdaq Composite was at 13,679.20, up 0.14% for the day as tech stocks lost some momentum.



That's a big difference from Monday, when the rally in major indexes held up to the close.



What's behind this Monday's fading rally? Naturally, profit-taking is the first thing that comes to mind. After yesterday's significant gains, valuations moved up too fast, especially in the semiconductor sector, which was yesterday's big winner.



Then there is news that the U.S.'s hot housing sector is cooling off as rising prices make home buying less affordable. Sales of new single-family houses dropped at a monthly rate of 5.9% to an annualized rate of 863,000 in April, missing analyst estimates. Meanwhile, the May numbers were revised downward to 917,000 from 1,021,000. The median sales price rose to $372,400 from $310,100 last year.



Weak new home sales helped ease inflation fears among bond traders, pushing the 10-year Treasury bond yield down toward the 1.57% mark. But that wasn't sufficient to lift major equity indexes back toward the morning levels.



Still, investors shouldn't make too much of one day's data on one sector of the U.S. economy. Instead, they should wait for more data on gross domestic product and inflation coming out later in the week to understand better where the overall economy stands.

