Vectrus Receives Inaugural VETS Indexes 3-Star Employer Award

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 25, 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC)Â announced today that it has earned the 3-Star Employer designation as part of the inaugural 2021 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. The award recognizes Vectrus' commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veteran employees and others in the military-connected community. The VETS Indexes Employer Awards are based on VETS Indexes' granular and objective 65-question survey.

Vectrus_Indexes_3_Star.jpg

"We are a leading employer of veterans with over 40 percent of our employees reporting prior military service. As they provide valuable experience and skills to our organization, it is our objective to grow that number, and to continue the momentum of initiatives like our Veterans Employee Resource Group to ensure veterans thrive at Vectrus," said Frank Peloso, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Vectrus. "We look forward to continuing our commitment to veterans and their families."

Learn more about career opportunities with Vectrus at careers.vectrus.comÂ and also our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs at https://www.vectrus.com/our-company/corporate-culture/.

About Vectrus
For more than 70 years, Vectrus has provided critical mission support for our customers' toughest operational challenges. As a high-performing organization with exceptional talent, deep domain knowledge, a history of long-term customer relationships, and groundbreaking technical expertise, we deliver innovative, mission-matched solutions for our military and government customers worldwide. Whether it's base operations support, supply chain and logistics, IT mission support, engineering and digital integration, security, or maintenance,Â repair, and overhaul, our customers count on us for on-target solutions that increase efficiency, reduce costs, improve readiness, and strengthen national security. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 9,200 employees spanning 206 locations in 27 countries. In 2020, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.comÂ or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About VETS Indexes
VETS Indexes is an independent provider of custom indexes within the Environmental, Social and Governance arena. Drawing on deep and broad industry experience, we construct and disseminate thematic impact indexes for investors, exchanges and asset managers which serve as the underlying portfolios for financial products.

As the world's first resource for U.S. Military Veterans' themed indexes, our mission is to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission critical mindset, unique skill sets and specialized training that US Military Veterans bring to the workplace. Our Mission also includes a commitment to always donate a significant portion (target of 20% and no less than 5%) of our net profits to charitable organizations that support the wellness of our Military Veterans and their families.Â 

Contact Information

Mike Smith, CFA
[email protected]
(719) 637-5773

Vectrus___Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA89423&sd=2021-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vectrus-receives-inaugural-vets-indexes-3-star-employer-award-301299082.html

SOURCE Vectrus, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA89423&Transmission_Id=202105251400PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA89423&DateId=20210525
