180 Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Alteryx Inc, Tesla Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells The Western Union Co, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, ProShares Ultra QQQ

Investment company 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alteryx Inc, Tesla Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Qualcomm Inc, sells The Western Union Co, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, ProShares Ultra QQQ, ProShares Ultra S&P500, Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 336 stocks with a total value of $399 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 116,957 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,015 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,583 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 49,896 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 61,840 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 45,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 57,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $95.74, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $117.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $229.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $73.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 574.88%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 43,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 88.31%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $602.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 9,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 90.37%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $133.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 38.10%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2407.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 21.92%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $625.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 137.71%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $323.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $21.66 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $23.55.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The sale prices were between $103.92 and $131.58, with an estimated average price of $118.77.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The sale prices were between $88.8 and $102.31, with an estimated average price of $96.77.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 22.69%. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.764900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 20,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 57.48%. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $124.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 1,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 52.77%. The sale prices were between $117.54 and $135.01, with an estimated average price of $127.24. The stock is now traded at around $137.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 1,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 35.2%. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 9,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.58%. The sale prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $102.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 8,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 41.31%. The sale prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $301.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

