180 Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Alteryx Inc, Tesla Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells The Western Union Co, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, ProShares Ultra QQQ

Author's Avatar
insider
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alteryx Inc, Tesla Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Qualcomm Inc, sells The Western Union Co, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, ProShares Ultra QQQ, ProShares Ultra S&P500, Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 336 stocks with a total value of $399 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 180 WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/180+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 180 WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 116,957 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,015 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.41%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,583 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 49,896 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
  5. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 61,840 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 45,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 57,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares (FAS)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $95.74, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $117.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $229.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $73.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 574.88%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 43,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 88.31%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $602.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 9,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 90.37%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $133.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 38.10%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2407.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 21.92%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $625.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 137.71%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $323.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Western Union Co (WU)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $21.66 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $23.55.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The sale prices were between $103.92 and $131.58, with an estimated average price of $118.77.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The sale prices were between $88.8 and $102.31, with an estimated average price of $96.77.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.

Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111.

Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 22.69%. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.764900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 20,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 57.48%. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $124.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 1,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 52.77%. The sale prices were between $117.54 and $135.01, with an estimated average price of $127.24. The stock is now traded at around $137.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 1,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 35.2%. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 9,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.58%. The sale prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $102.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 8,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 41.31%. The sale prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $301.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 949 shares as of 2021-03-31.



