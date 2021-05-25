Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Investment company Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWD, BA, KLAC, MAR,

IWD, BA, KLAC, MAR, Added Positions: PDBC, VEA, GOVT, FIVG, ITOT, GSY, VTIP, STIP, VB, VHT, SHYG, SUB, AAPL, ARKK, MUB, IJR, EMLC, BRK.B,

PDBC, VEA, GOVT, FIVG, ITOT, GSY, VTIP, STIP, VB, VHT, SHYG, SUB, AAPL, ARKK, MUB, IJR, EMLC, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: VIG, QUAL, GLD, RSP, LQD, FLOT, VMBS, SCHE, USMV, DIA, SHV, IJH, NKE, TSLA, O, VYM, VYMI, WY, SCHF, FB, PG, IBM, INTC, PFE, NUE, NSC, MRK, HD, DIS,

VIG, QUAL, GLD, RSP, LQD, FLOT, VMBS, SCHE, USMV, DIA, SHV, IJH, NKE, TSLA, O, VYM, VYMI, WY, SCHF, FB, PG, IBM, INTC, PFE, NUE, NSC, MRK, HD, DIS, Sold Out: HEFA, VBK, VCSH,

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 571,308 shares, 16.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 698,767 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 594,044 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 69,335 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 754,848 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.14%

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $159.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 59,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $240.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.541400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $318.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 1663.35%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 234,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.46%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $52.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 365,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 451.36%. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 104,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 36.32%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.848500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 35,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $30.49 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $31.87.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.

