Cape Ann Savings Bank Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boeing Co, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cape Ann Savings Bank Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boeing Co, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Gloucester, MA, based Investment company Cape Ann Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boeing Co, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Four Corners Property Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cape Ann Savings Bank. As of 2021Q1, Cape Ann Savings Bank owns 88 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cape+ann+savings+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 68,822 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 115,900 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.31%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 77,496 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,449 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 114,896 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $139.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $240.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Cape Ann Savings Bank added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $188.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Cape Ann Savings Bank sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sold Out: Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)

Cape Ann Savings Bank sold out a holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $25.89 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $27.57.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Cape Ann Savings Bank sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK

. Also check out:

1. CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK keeps buying

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider