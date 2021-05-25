Cape Ann Savings Bank Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boeing Co, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

Gloucester, MA, based Investment company Cape Ann Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boeing Co, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Four Corners Property Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cape Ann Savings Bank. As of 2021Q1, Cape Ann Savings Bank owns 88 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BMY, BA, J,

BMY, BA, J, Added Positions: EFA, HYS, TXN, V, UNH, NOC, ACN, VZ, ALL, ZTS, MRK, HON, ATVI, HAS, PG, GD, EOG, DIS, ADBE, MAS, HD, BAC, GVI, LMT, NSC, NEE, CVX, CERN, WM,

EFA, HYS, TXN, V, UNH, NOC, ACN, VZ, ALL, ZTS, MRK, HON, ATVI, HAS, PG, GD, EOG, DIS, ADBE, MAS, HD, BAC, GVI, LMT, NSC, NEE, CVX, CERN, WM, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, XLU, VNQ, AAPL, T, INTC, JPM, VTIP, XLK, NKE, APD, SBUX, XLI, IWM, ABT, MCD, PFE, SYK, USB, GOOG, XLF, MMM, BIIB, VWO, PKI, XOM, EMR, XLE,

BRK.B, XLU, VNQ, AAPL, T, INTC, JPM, VTIP, XLK, NKE, APD, SBUX, XLI, IWM, ABT, MCD, PFE, SYK, USB, GOOG, XLF, MMM, BIIB, VWO, PKI, XOM, EMR, XLE, Sold Out: IAU, FCPT, EEM,

For the details of CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cape+ann+savings+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 68,822 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 115,900 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.31% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 77,496 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,449 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 114,896 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%

Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $139.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $240.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cape Ann Savings Bank added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $188.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cape Ann Savings Bank sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Cape Ann Savings Bank sold out a holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $25.89 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $27.57.

Cape Ann Savings Bank sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

. Also check out:



1. CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK's Undervalued Stocks

2. CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK's Top Growth Companies, and

3. CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK keeps buying