Fate Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. ( FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET
- BofA Securities 2021 Napa Biopharma Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. ET
A live webcast, if recorded, of each presentation can be accessed under âEvents & Presentationsâ in the Investors section of the Companyâs website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Companyâs website shortly after the event.
About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer. The Company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Companyâs immuno-oncology pipeline includes off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, and to target tumor-associated antigens using chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.
Contact:
Christina Tartaglia
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212.362.1200
[email protected]
