Sprouts Farmers Market to Present at the Virtual Deutsche Bank dbAccess 2021 Global Consumer Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PHOENIX, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. ( SFM) today announced that Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer, and Susannah Livingston, vice president of investor relations & treasury, will present at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess 2021 Global Consumer Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 1:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Companyâs website at investors.sprouts.com.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.
Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with aÂ carefully curatedÂ assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employsÂ approximatelyÂ 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities,Â visitÂ about.sprouts.com.

Investor Contact:
Susannah Livingston
(602) 682-1584
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Diego Romero
(602) 682-3173
[email protected]

