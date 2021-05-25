Solid Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. ( SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that the Company will participate at the following upcoming scientific conferences:



16th International Congress of Neuromuscular Diseases â May 21-22 & 28-29

Perry Shieh, MD, Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics at the University of California, Los Angeles, and an IGNITE DMD investigator, will present data from the ongoing Phase I/II IGNITE DMD clinical trial of SGT-001 microdystrophin gene therapy in patients with Duchenne, which were previously presented in a Company business update on May 14, 2021. This includes long-term biopsyÂ data collected from patients 4-6 at the 2E14 vg/kg dose level. Analyses of the biopsies, taken 2 years, 1.5 years and 1-year post-dosing, respectively, indicate evidence of durable and widespread expression of the microdystrophin protein. The presentation will also include a one-year safety and efficacy evaluation of those patients and patients previously dosed at the 5E13 vg/kg level.

The digital poster, abstract number 747, âIGNITE-DMD: One-year Safety and Efficacy Evaluation of SGT-001 Microdystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD,â will be available to participants, on the congress website, for the duration of the meeting. Dr. Shieh will accept questions in the ePoster chat during the live congress dates.

To learn more about the event and registration, please visit: https://icnmd.org/registration/

Gene Therapy for Muscular Disorders â May 25-27

Carl Morris, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Solid Biosciences, will discuss pre-clinical and clinical drug development and outcome measures for patients with Duchenne, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 8:40 a.m. ET.

Dr. Morris will also join gene therapy experts on two panels on Wednesday, May 26: âOvercoming Challenges to Demonstrate Durability in the Muscle,â at 9:20 a.m. ET and âSeeking Translatable Biomarkers,â at 2:10 p.m. ET.

To learn more about the event and registration, please visit:Â https://genetherapy-muscular.com/take-part/register/

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive â work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.



