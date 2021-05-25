Snap Inc. Names Darcie Henry Chief Human Resources Officer

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) announced that Darcie Henry will join the company as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) on July 6, 2021, reporting to CEO Evan Spiegel. The appointment follows Snapâs current Chief People Officer Lara Sweetâs decision in March 2021 to retire.

In this role Henry will lead Snapâs talent acquisition and management and total rewards programs, its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, as well as other functions in support of hiring, retaining and inspiring team members at Snap.

âDarcieâs experience leading large, rapidly growing teams around the world will be a tremendous asset to Snap, and her humble, kind approach is the perfect fit for our culture,â commented Mr. Spiegel. âWe are confident that Snap will benefit from her many talents and we canât wait for her to get started.â

âIâm excited to join such an innovative, growing company and look forward to working with Evan, Bobby and the entire team to help chart Snapâs next phase of growth,â said Henry.

Henry recently served as Amazonâs VP HR, Global Consumer and Operations where she led a team of thousands of HR professionals serving a majority of Amazonâs global workforce. Having grown with Amazon since 1998, Darcie played an integral role in scaling Amazonâs global talent operations, HR systems and people infrastructure.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

