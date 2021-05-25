Logo
3D Systems to Present Virtually at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

ROCK HILL, S.C., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (:DDD) announced today that management will present at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time
  • BofA Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live webcasts of both presentations will be available on the "Investor Relations" section of 3D Systemsâ website at https://investor.3dsystems.com/ and will remain available for replay for at least 30 days following the events.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon managementâs beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the companyâs beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the companyâs periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

About 3D Systems
More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading Additive Manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systemsâ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in Healthcare and Industrial markets such as Medical and Dental, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Durable Goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

Investor Contact: [email protected]Â 
Media Contact: [email protected]Â 

