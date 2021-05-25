MACOM to Demonstrate New Products at Optical Networking and Communications Conference

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (âMACOMâ) today announced that it will host three Live Demonstrations and four Technical Talks the week of the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC), June 7 â 10, 2021.

The Demonstrations and Technical Talks will be hosted by MACOMâs optical and high-speed data design, product management and applications engineering teams. Customers will have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with MACOM staff during the demonstrations. To schedule a demo or attend a technical talk, please contact MACOM sales, or email [email protected].

OFC 2021 Live Streaming Video Demonstrations Include:

DEMO #1: 200G and 400G Analog Chipsets for Data Center

MACOM will demonstrate a two-chip analog solution for short reach 200G QSFP and 400G OSFP, as well as QSFP-DD modules and AOC data center applications. The first chip is a 4x53Gbps PAM-4 CDR and TIA, and the second is a 4x53Gbps PAM-4 CDR and VCSEL driver. The chipset will demonstrate IEEE standard compliant bit error rate (BER) performance and Open Eye MSA transmit eye compliance, while displaying interoperability with an Ethernet switch.

DEMO #2: 50G Reference Design for 5G Wireless Mid Haul Applications

MACOM will demonstrate its 50G reference design for 5G wireless mid haul applications. This demonstration will feature a complete 50G PAM-4 QSFP28 reference design, using all MACOM components. The demo platform is a 20 kilometer optical link with single mode fiber using 1310 nanometer wavelength. The reference design showcases MACOMâs new PRISM-50D DSP with integrated DML driver, a 26 gigabaud 1310 I-temp laser, a 26 GBaud PIN photodiode, and a 26 GBaud PAM-4 TIA.

DEMO #3: DWDM Laser Performance for 5G Front and Mid Haul Applications

MACOM will demonstrate its 25G DFB lasers at DWDM wavelengths, along with its Driver, CDR, TIA and photodiode offerings in a transceiver built for South Korea Telecom applications. This demo will showcase performance over a 20 kilometer link.

OFC 2021 Live Technical Talks (Tech Talks) Include:

TECH TALK #1: Utilizing MACOM's 64 GBaud Flip-Chip ICs for 400ZR Applications

This presentation will highlight MACOMâs 64 GBaud flip-chip driver and TIA ICs targeted for 400ZR applications. As the industry continues to migrate to smaller form-factor and more tightly packaged coherent modules, the requirement for utilizing flip-chip assembly techniques become more prevalent. In this talk, MACOM will present the performance of our quad-channel 64 GBaud Driver and TIA, while highlighting the advantages and disadvantages of using these ICs in a flip-chip format.

TECH TALK #2: 50G PAM-4 Transmitter Modelling & Optimization using DMLs

This presentation will cover the modelling of a complete transmit data path from MACOMâs PRISM-50D DSP with integrated DML driver, PCB, FPC and DML TO-CAN. Using the model, the impact of the various system elements on an end-to-end link can be understood and refined to achieve targeted transmitter performance. In this talk, measurements of a real system will be used to support the simulation data. MACOM will review key transmitter design considerations using DMLs and how to implement module designs using the PRISM-50D DSP with integrated MACOM DML driver.

TECH TALK #3: Key Considerations for 25 GBaud DML and Drivers

This presentation will highlight the electrical performance of MACOMâs 28 GBaud DML drivers as well as the optical performance alongside MACOMâs 25G DML. In this talk, MACOM will review the performance of various high-speed drivers, while highlighting key applications related questions aimed to help integrate these drivers into module assemblies.

TECH TALK #4: 100G per Lane Direct Drive: The Path to Lower Power 100G PAM Interfaces

MACOM will present the benefits of a 100G Linear architecture for network connectivity applications. This talk will present measurements and simulationsâ highlighting the power and cost reductions enabled with this approach.

To schedule a demo or attend a technical talk, please contact MACOM sales or email us at [email protected]. We invite our customers to video conference with MACOMâs engineers to learn how our newest products are enabling high-speed next-generation PON, Wireless and Wireline Telecom and Cloud Data Center networks.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Data Center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

