Codexis to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, inc. ( CDXS, Financial), a leading enzyme engineering company, todayÂ announced that management will participate in three upcoming virtual investment conferences.

The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference â June 1, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET a live webcast of the fireside chat presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Companyâs website,Â http://ir.codexis.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days following the event.

The Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference â June 2, 2021, management will attend and host 1x1 investor meetings.

The Piper Sandler SynBio Day â June 23, 2021, management will participate in a panel discussion.



About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolverÂ®Â platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and novel biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, food, and industrial products; in the creation of the next generation of life science tools; and as gene therapy and biologic therapeutics. The Companyâs unique performance enzymes drive improvements such as: reduced energy usage, waste generation and capital requirements; higher yields; higher fidelity diagnostics; and more efficacious therapeutics. Codexis enzymes enable the promise of synthetic biology to improve the health of people and the planet. For more information, visitÂ www.codexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

