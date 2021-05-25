Logo
Codexis to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, inc. (

CDXS, Financial), a leading enzyme engineering company, todayÂ announced that management will participate in three upcoming virtual investment conferences.

  • The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference â June 1, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET a live webcast of the fireside chat presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Companyâs website,Â http://ir.codexis.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days following the event.
  • The Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference â June 2, 2021, management will attend and host 1x1 investor meetings.
  • The Piper Sandler SynBio Day â June 23, 2021, management will participate in a panel discussion.

About Codexis
Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolverÂ®Â platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and novel biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, food, and industrial products; in the creation of the next generation of life science tools; and as gene therapy and biologic therapeutics. The Companyâs unique performance enzymes drive improvements such as: reduced energy usage, waste generation and capital requirements; higher yields; higher fidelity diagnostics; and more efficacious therapeutics. Codexis enzymes enable the promise of synthetic biology to improve the health of people and the planet. For more information, visitÂ www.codexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Codexis, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Codexisâ future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Codexis undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Codexisâ business in general, please refer to Codexisâ prospectus supplement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (âSECâ), including the documents incorporated by reference therein, which include Codexisâ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021, Codexisâ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 7, 2021, and Codexisâ other periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact:
Argot Partners
Stephanie Marks/Carrie McKim
(212) 600-1902
[email protected]

