Chinook Therapeutics to Host Conference Call and Webcast Featuring BION-1301 Data Presented at the 58th ERA-EDTA Congress

SEATTLE, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. ( KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced that the company will host a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 1:00 pm PDT to discuss the interim data from Part 3 of Chinookâs ongoing phase 1b study of BION-1301 in patients with IgA nephropathy that will be presented at the 58th ERA-EDTA Congress. Members of the Chinook executive team will be joined by Dr. Jonathan Barratt, the Mayer Professor of Renal Medicine at University of Leicester.



Details of the BION-1301 abstract accepted as an oral presentation at the 58th ERA-EDTA Congress is as follows:

Presentation ID FC040: Interim Results of Phase 1 and 2 Trials to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Clinical Activity of BION-1301 in Patients with IgA Nephropathy Â Â Author:Â Jonathan Barratt, Ph.D., F.R.C.P, University of Leicester & Leicester General Hospital, Leicester, United Kingdom Â Â Session: Treatment & outcome of glomerulonephritis, Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 8:30 â 10:00 am CEST Â Â

For more information, please visit the ERA-EDTA website located at https://www.era-edta.org/en/virtualcongress2021/.



Conference Call and Details

To access the call, please dial (844) 309-0604 (domestic) or (574) 990-9932 (international) and provide the Conference ID 2591818 to the operator.

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of this and other company presentations, please visit the Investors section of Chinookâs website. The archived webcast will remain available for replay on Chinookâs website for 90 days.

About Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinookâs product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinookâs lead program is atrasentan, a phase 3 endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a phase 1b trial for IgA nephropathy. In addition, Chinook is advancing CHK-336, an oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. Chinook is building its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with differentiating mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. To learn more, visit www.chinooktx.com.

Contact:

Noopur Liffick

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

[email protected]

[email protected]