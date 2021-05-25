Logo
CarGurus to Present at William Blair's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

May 25, 2021
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. ( CARG), a leading global online automotive marketplace, announced that Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer and Scot Fredo, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to virtually present at William Blairâs 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 3rd at 2:20 PM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investor Relations pages of the companyâs website at https://investors.cargurus.com, and an archive of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

About CarGurus:

CarGurus ( CARG) is a leading global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media MetrixÂ® Multi-Platform, Automotive â Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q1 2021, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands. CarGurus also holds a majority stake in CarOffer, a digital wholesale marketplace based in Addison, Texas. To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com.

CarGurusÂ® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Â© 2021 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contact:
Kirndeep Singh, Vice President of Investor Relations
[email protected]

