HP Inc. Appoints Kristen Ludgate as Chief People Officer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today announced the appointment of industry leader Kristen Ludgate as Chief People Officer.

Ludgate will lead HPâs global human resources organization, including employee experience, workforce planning, talent acquisition, people development, compensation and benefits, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

âKristen is a superb and innovative executive whose deep understanding of business, culture and talent has enabled her to build high-performance, purpose-driven teams and deliver exceptional results throughout her career,â said Enrique Lores, HP Inc. President and CEO. âKristenâs leadership will be a terrific addition to HP as we continue to execute on our strategy to drive long-term sustainable growth and I look forward to welcoming her to my staff.â

Ludgate joins HP from 3M, where she served as Chief Human Resources Officer. As a member of 3Mâs executive leadership team, she architected its People and Culture strategy and led efforts to drive organizational transformation. This included oversight of the companyâs learning and development, diversity and inclusion, talent and leadership, and rewards organizations. She was also President of the 3M Foundation.

Ludgate held a wide range of leadership positions during her 17 years with 3M, leading global teams in human resources, legal, compliance, and communications to strengthen the business and its culture.

Earlier in her career, Ludgate was a commercial lawyer in a private practice and served as general counsel for a private university. She earned her bachelorâs degree from Bowdoin College and her J.D. from University of Minnesota Law School.

She will join HP 12 July and her primary HP location will be in Palo Alto, CA.

About HP Inc.
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at hp.com.

Editorial contacts

HP Inc. Media Relations
[email protected]

HP Inc. Investor Relations
[email protected]

Â©Copyright 2021 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

