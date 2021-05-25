AssetMark to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CONCORD, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (: AMK) today announced that the Company will be attending the following investor conferences in June:



, the Company will participate at the 41 Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference. On June 14th, the Company will present and participate at the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference. The presentation will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.

At each conference mentioned above, AssetMark will host one-on-one or group meetings throughout the day. Analysts and portfolio managers that wish to attend these conferences, or would like to request a meeting, should contact William Blair or Morgan Stanley.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $78.9 billion in platform assets as of March 31, 2021 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

