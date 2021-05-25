Heron Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Investor Conference

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced thatÂ Barry Quart, Pharm.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Heron Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11:00 am PT/2:00 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.herontx.comÂ in the Investor Resources section. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the site for 60 days.

About Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc.Â isÂ a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs. Our advanced science, patentedÂ technologies, and innovative approachÂ to drug discovery and development have allowed us to create and commercialize a portfolio of products that aim to advance the standard-of-careÂ for acute care and oncology patients. For more information, visitÂ www.herontx.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsÂ

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Heron cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Heron takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

David Szekeres

Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

[email protected]

858-251-4447

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heron-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-2021-jefferies-virtual-investor-conference-301299242.html

SOURCE Heron Therapeutics, Inc.