Inspired Announces Launch Of Public Offering

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Inspired Announces Launch Of Public Offering

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE) announced today the launch of an underwritten public offering by The Landgame Trust (Evan Davis, Trustee) (the "Selling Stockholder") of 5,406,633 shares of Inspired's common stock. The Selling Stockholder has also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 810,995 shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Inspired_White_Logo.jpg

Inspired is not issuing or selling any shares of common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the shares of common stock sold by the Selling Stockholder, except as set forth in the prospectus supplement relating to the offering.

B. Riley Securities and Macquarie Capital are acting as the bookrunners for the offering; with Craig-Hallum, Roth Capital Partners and Union Gaming acting as co-managers.

Registration statements (including amendments thereto) relating to these securities have been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") (SEC File Nos. 333-217215 and 333-256175). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus filed with the SEC on May 25, 2021 pursuant to the registration statements, the preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents Inspired has filed with the SEC and incorporated by reference into the registration statements for more complete information about Inspired, its common stock and this offering. You may obtain a copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, from B. Riley Securities, Inc., 1300 17th Street North, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, email: [email protected], telephone: (800) 903-3268.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there by any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 gaming terminals.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date, and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A), and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for financial quarter ended March 31, 2021, both of which are available, free of charge, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

For Investors: Aimee Remey
[email protected]Â 
+1 646 565-6938

favicon.png?sn=NY89888&sd=2021-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspired-announces-launch-of-public-offering-301299248.html

SOURCE Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY89888&Transmission_Id=202105251605PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY89888&DateId=20210525
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment