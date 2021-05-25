Comerica to Participate in Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference; Announces Details for Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

PR Newswire

DALLAS, May 25,Â 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced that it will participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference on Monday, June 14, 2021. Â

Comerica Incorporated also provided details for its second quarter 2021 earnings call on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Interested parties may access additional information through the following details:

Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference:

DATE: Monday, June 14, 2021



TIME:Â 7:45 a.m. CT / 8:45 a.m. ET



PARTICIPATING: James Herzog, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Sefzik, Executive Vice President, Commercial Bank

Darlene Persons, Director of Investor Relations



WEBCAST/PRESENTATION:Â The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events Â page on www.comerica.com . Comerica's presentation may include forwardÂ looking statements.Â



REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for six months) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcastÂ on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events Â page on www.comerica.com .

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call:

DATE:Â Â Â Wednesday, July 21, 2021



TIME:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 a.m. CT / 8:00 a.m. ETÂ



PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN: (800) 309-2262 or (706) 679-5261

(Event ID No.Â 6197067)



WEBCAST/PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast, earnings release and earnings presentation will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events Â page on www.comerica.com .Â Â Â Â



REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for one year) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcastÂ on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events Â page on www.comerica.com .

In addition, the conference presentation, financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on Form 8-K filings that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov .

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

