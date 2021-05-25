Logo
Scripps promotes Ross White to VP and GM of KOAA in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, May 25, 2021

CINCINNATI, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has promoted Ross White to the role of vice president and general manager for KOAA, Scripps' NBC affiliate in Colorado Springs, Colorado, effective immediately.

E_W_Scripps_Ross_White.jpg

White has served as director of sales at KOAA since 2016.

"Ross has a wealth of experience in the local media industry and is a proven leader who has led his sales team to great success," said Brian Lawlor, president of Local Media. "His knowledge of the news business, the market and the station, along with his commitment to the community, make him the ideal candidate to be the next leader in Colorado Springs for Scripps."

Prior to joining KOAA, White served as general sales manager at WMC in Memphis, Tennessee. He began his career at KVII in Amarillo, Texas, as a news photographer, then creative services director. He later moved to the sales department at KVII as an account executive and was promoted into several sales leadership positions, including director of sales.

"In my time as KOAA director of sales, we have focused on bringing the Scripps mission, 'We do well by doing good,' into all aspects of our operation," said White.Â "As general manager, I look forward to furthering that mission in the community I call home through a continuing commitment to quality local journalism."

White obtained his Bachelor of Science in mass communication and broadcast media from West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas.

About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps CompanyÂ (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

scripps_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL89949&sd=2021-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scripps-promotes-ross-white-to-vp-and-gm-of-koaa-in-colorado-springs-colorado-301299213.html

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

